Congratulations to John Bel Edwards and to the Republican legislative leadership for their respective victories this past Saturday. Now, the work begins. Statewide elections are over, and Louisiana has a Democratic governor and a Republican-led legislature. It’s time for political leaders to roll up their sleeves, put aside divisiveness and solve Louisiana’s most critical challenges. The people of Louisiana deserve no less. Our state can ill afford bickering and dithering for four years. Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and other economically vibrant states will not sit still and wait.
Republicans are understandably angry and frustrated over the D.C. swamp’s endless investigations, continued infighting, recent lack of progress on substantive issues, and biased national media. But nationalizing our state’s politics and emulating D.C. is not a prudent path for our state or its people. Louisiana faces significant challenges, and we are always better together than divided.
There are multiple major issues that political leaders must address. Improved infrastructure, tax reform, higher education, coastal stabilization, energy sector support, fostering international trade and tourism, and, of course, auto insurance reform are all critical needs. Assessing other states’ best practices in each of these areas, putting aside national ideological purities, and attacking each critical area with a sense of urgency are desperately needed. Compromises will be required, certain constituencies on both sides of the aisle will be ruffled, but progress we must. Edwards and the Republican-led legislature have a mandate to identify and act on solutions to the state's most pressing problems.
The path to economic growth and prosperity is through the creation of wealth and economic opportunity for all. Our goal must be to make Louisiana a long-term place where companies and individuals are willing to risk capital and investment. Louisiana has been in dire need of tax reform for decades. Our system is outdated, overly complex, and lacks inherent motivations to attract and enhance jobs and robust wealth creation. Identifying and implementing a simpler, lower, and flatter tax structure would further boost our economy.
Louisiana’s infrastructure is sadly lacking and unacceptable. We must find new revenue sources to improve our roads and highways. Our gas tax is the seventh-lowest in the country and was never indexed for inflation. Public-private partnerships are flourishing, and other states have found innovative ways to combine nominal increases in the gas tax combined with dynamic PPP’s to greatly enhance roads, bridges, highways and ports.
It is not acceptable to be ranked as one of the top three most expensive states in the country for auto insurance. Commercial insurance for our companies and individuals is limited and cost-prohibitive. The problematic provisions in our legal system, statutes, and other causes of excessive auto insurance for individuals and corporations must be addressed and fixed.
Our state is driven by several foundational economic engines, and diversifying to attract newer, emerging and high-tech industries. Our core of international trade and robust ports has grown significantly over the last several years. And additional investment in our ports and global outreach are vital in order to be a global epicenter of trade and foreign direct investment. Tourism is crucial to all parts of our incredibly culturally rich state, and must be nurtured, appreciated and supported.
Our energy sector has always been crucial to Louisiana’s economy, and is now a leader in global LNG production. Our high-tech, digital media, advanced manufacturing, and related industries are expanding and require continued advocacy and support. All industry connects directly to quality higher education and job training partnerships, and clearly requires bipartisan support.
Nationalizing our longstanding policy problems will not solve the challenges, nor help us keep our children and grandchildren in our beloved state. Infrastructure improvements, tax reform, auto insurance reform and other major policy challenges can be achieved by maintaining core principals combined with bipartisan cooperation and a commitment to achieve a positive result for the state. Common sense solutions are within our grasp. Let us all do what is best for our families, communities and Louisiana.
Gregory Rusovich is chief executive officer of Transoceanic Development in New Orleans.