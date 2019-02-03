Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Fill In The Blanks.
With Valentine's Day fast approaching here’s your chance to try something a little different. Fill in the blanks with something creative on any topic you please, from Politics to Mardi Gras to, well… Anything that gets your heart racing!
So, what’s your card gonna say? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, February 11th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, February 7th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt