With over 600 entries, look who scored BIG in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Play Ball!
Home run! We received 645 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! You sent in a ton of punchlines about the coach being bugged by bugs as well as a wave of off-the-wall concepts that were fantastic. And our winner took us to new heights. Well played, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Robert Kohn, River Ridge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Brian Lambert, Baton Rouge: “Awesome! Your coach must be a member of the 610 Stompers.”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Apparently he either wants you to bunt or do the Macarena.”
Coach Donni Shields, Baton Rouge: “He conducts orchestras for his full-time job.”
Craig S. Landry, Slidell: “If he signs any faster, ya gonna have to take a speed-reading class.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “I think he’s trying to get your attention.”
Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, VA: “How about instead of charades we play ball?”
Andrew O’Brien, New Orleans: “The adults have discovered TikTok.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Coach mimes on Bourbon Street on weekends!!!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “I think he’s warning you about the fire ants.”
Dee deMontluzin, New Orleans: “I think a spider landed on him.”
Thomas Solis, Belle Chasse: “Baseball is back, and so are the GNATS & SKEETERS.”
John Cerise, Metairie: “Either your coach is telling you to hit, bunt and steal or the Formosan termites are swarming again!”
Keith Twitchell, New Orleans: “Looks like your coach has fleas.”
Dale Dominique, Covington:“That’s not a signal for you. It’s to the dugout for more mosquito spray.”
Joseph S. Olejnik, Metairie: “Hey, Dummy, those aren’t signals, your coach is being attacked by bees. Ha! Ha!”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “Now I know what happened to my ant farm project.”
Diane Christy, Jefferson: “Looks like your coach left the mosquito repellent in the office again.”
Jane Freudenberger, Lafayette: “Must be love bug season!”
Sal Serio, Covington: “He’s either swatting mosquitos or the hit and run is on.”
Joe Zehner, Metairie: “Hey, your coach is in a swarm of no-see-ums!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “I think he’s trying to hint that he needs a bathroom break.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “His day job is a school crossing guard.”
Barbara Oliver, Baton Rouge: “It’s the signal for, ‘hit the ball, sanitize the bat, put on your Covid mask, run to first, then stand six feet away from the other player.’... got it?”
Ronnie Plauche’, Morganza: “Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the signs.”
Patrick O’Hara, Baton Rouge: “If you can follow all that, you’ve got a future with the Astros.”
Dr. Bill Coleman, Metairie: “You put your right elbow in, then you shake it all about…”
Isobel Rosenblum (Age 5), Metairie: “Let’s play basketball.”
Chip de Lanzac, Metairie: “Those aren’t the signals, coach has a case of poison ivy.”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans:“He’s just showing off ‘cause he finally has people in the stands watching.”
Patricia Moroney, Baton Rouge: “He says you forgot your batting helmet!”
Lyn Doucet, Maurice: “He wants to know if your mom got the snacks for after the game!”
Dorothy Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “Slugger, if you understand that you deserve a home run.”
Rene Daze, Napoleonville:“Look, he’s trying to do the Floss!”
J.D. Hartman, New Orleans: “Hey, coach, you had better slow down on those Red Bulls.”
David Hoerner, Metairie:“You oughta see him play the piano.”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “Hey, kid, tell your coach about decaf!!”
Rob Davis, Lafayette: “You outta see him give directions when my mom drives!”
Sam Johnson, Zachary: “Hey, Macarena!!!”
These were hilarious!
Best wishes--Walt