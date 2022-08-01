Chris Brunet was raised on Isle de Jean Charles. He vows to stay until he's not able because of climate change. Hurricane Ida's winds destroyed most of the homes and camps on the isle. The impacts of storms have been getting worse because of coastal land loss. Chris who is wheelchair bound is living in a tent under his house. He does not have access to because the elevator was damaged in the storm. Two months after the hurricane, Chris is making do with what he has and is visited often by friends, family and the Red Cross. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)