Motherhood is not for the faint of heart. It is the toughest job there is. Your reward is not a golden statue or a medal to hang around your neck. Instead, it is the smile your child gives you and the loving embrace of their arms around your neck at the end of a rough day. There are many misconceptions out there about the pro-life movement and the Love Life Amendment. I would like to focus on two: “pro-life” should not simply be reduced to “pro-birth” and the Love Life Amendment is not a ban on abortion.
The old adage is true that it takes a village. Every job I have had in life required assistance in some form or fashion. This does not exclude motherhood. Pro-birth implies that once the baby is born, all assistance for mother and child goes away. Nothing could be further from the truth. I, along with thousands of others, work with nonprofit organizations like Woman’s New Life Clinic who support women throughout the entire process and provide continued counseling and support after the child is born.
There are so many amazing people available who continue to support in every area of life, providing shelter, meals, education, and so on. To reduce pro-life to simply pro-birth is a lazy argument and only applies to people not willing to educate themselves about the plethora of resources available to mothers and their children. We must remember that pro-life is from womb to tomb and everything in between.
The other misconception is about the Love Life Amendment. This amendment is not a ban on abortion. The amendment simply states that our constitution does not include a right to abortion or publicly funded abortion. That is it. There is no need to get into exceptions or anything else because it is not banning abortion. The Love Life Amendment will simply ensure that Louisiana judges cannot establish a right to abortion or the tax-funding of abortion in the Louisiana Constitution. If Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, Amendment 1 would not stop state legislators from passing laws restricting or allowing abortion.
Life is precious and should be cherished. Like all jobs, being a parent is hard and at times requires help. There are hundreds of people and resources to support mothers, children and families. Please choose love. Choose life.
LAUREN READ
attorney
Baton Rouge