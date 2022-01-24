New Orleans has the potential to create thousands of new bioscience and health care jobs over the next 10 years. Our region’s research institutions, hospitals, and entrepreneurs are poised to respond to new federal investments following the COVID-19 pandemic to create scientific discoveries and new medical advances. We have a unique opportunity to improve our quality of life for the entire city.
At the center of this opportunity is the BioDistrict, an organization established to make New Orleans a leader in health research, innovation, and treatment. The district includes downtown as well as the medical research programs and campuses of Delgado Community College, Louisiana State University, Tulane University and Xavier University. The VA Medical Center, LCMC Health and Ochsner Health System have thousands of employees in the district.
There’s great synergy but a lack of strategic investment in helping these anchors become greater than the sum of their parts. With the right focus and sufficient funding, we can make New Orleans a leader for health research and treatment while fostering a dynamic, inclusive, job-creating district.
In a moment when resources are scarce, the BioDistrict board of directors is proposing that the New Orleans City Council approve the use of an economic development tool called tax increment financing (TIF) to spur this development. Under this proposal, the city will share with the BioDistrict a portion of new sales tax growth in the district, once new growth is realized. No citizens or businesses will pay any more in taxes under this proposal. Nor will the city of New Orleans receive any less money. The district’s investments will fuel its own success.
What’s more, the Biden Administration has recognized the job creating potential of a bioscience corridor in New Orleans. In December a consortium led by the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC), of which the BioDistrict is a key partner, was one of only 60 consortiums across the country to be awarded a $500,000 planning grant from the US Economic Development Administration, and the ability to compete for up to $75 million in the second phase of this grant process. Establishing a TIF at the local level is critical to our ability to demonstrate that our community is fully invested and has a long-term plan for the growth of this sector.
LSU economist Jim Richardson estimates that investments in the BioDistrict can help create thousands of private-sector jobs and tens of millions of dollars in new payroll over the next decade. And New Orleans already has examples of what is possible.
Just look at NOBIC, which supports Louisiana's biotech entrepreneurs. NOBIC has helped propel AxoSim, whose technologies help scientists figure out how the nervous system will respond to new therapies and drugs. NOBIC has also supported the launch of Obatala Sciences, another business that works in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The BioDistrict board will invest in the foundational support that biosciences companies need to grow and thrive.
Plans have been developed with the input of those who live and lead in these neighborhoods. Because of their feedback, the BioDistrict will prioritize support for investments to improve quality of life in the area. And as the city and BioDistrict initiate contracts for these projects, we will prioritize disadvantaged business enterprises, ensuring opportunities for contracts for people of color and women as well as small businesses. We have worked closely with the City Council to ensure that our elected officials have oversight of how these resources will be spent.
The pandemic has made clear that we must improve access to health care, diversify our economy, create good jobs for all, and take advantage of federal opportunities. We have hope and a clear vision for the years ahead.
Now, we urge the City Council to approve this TIF so that we can have the sufficient resources needed to make our vision a reality.
Roger Ogden is a real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist. He serves on the BioDistrict’s board of directors.