The media has covered President Joe Biden’s dropping poll numbers in recent weeks. But if you dig deeper into the data, it’s worse for Biden and the Democrats than has been reported.
Joe Biden has two overlooked problems evident in polling: an intensity problem and a mood problem.
An intensity problem happens when a politician’s “hard” negative ratings rise much higher than his or her “hard” positive ratings. Voters who hold strongly negative views are less likely to shift to the positive side than are voters who hold only somewhat negative views — and that spells trouble in the next election.
Put another way, Biden’s supporters tend to be only so-so in their esteem, while opponents are more passionate in their enmity.
In the recent Quinnipiac University poll, for example, Biden’s overall job approval rating is 40% approve, 53% disapprove. That’s not good. But when you look at internal numbers that didn’t make it into the headlines, it gets worse: The number of Americans who strongly disapprove of the job the president is doing is more than twice that of those who strongly approve, 45% vs. 20%.
The same is true for Biden’s personal popularity. Among all voters, he’s 46% favorable and 51% unfavorable in the Economist/YouGov poll. However, the very unfavorable is bigger than the very favorable (40% vs. 26%).
Biden also has an intensity problem when it comes to his handling of important issues. The Economist/YouGov finds that almost twice as many voters strongly disapprove of Biden’s handling of jobs and the economy than those who strongly approve (39% vs. 20%). In addition, 35% strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance on health care, while only 17% strongly approve, and 35% strongly disapprove of his handling of the abortion issues, while only 15% strongly approve. On crime, 38% strongly disapprove and 12% strongly approve.
Even on civil rights, a core Democratic issue, Joe Biden’s overall rating is under water at 42% approve, 47% disapprove. Adding to the sting: Strongly disapprove is more than twice that of strongly approve (35% vs. 16%). Immigration is worse. A late September Economist survey found Biden’s overall rating on the issue is 24% approve, 61% disapprove. Looking at intensity, 43% strongly disapproved and a mere 4% strongly approved.
None of this is good news for Democrats, just like it wasn’t good news for Republicans when President Donald Trump’s hard negative ratings wreaked havoc on his party in the 2018 midterm elections, when the GOP lost 41 House seats, and in the 2020 presidential election, when they lost the White House. In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, Trump’s very unfavorable rating is nearly twice as big as his very favorable rating (48% vs. 25%).
In addition to polls on Biden, survey data is currently capturing an increasingly troublesome public mood. The poll that received the most attention was conducted by Gallup, showing 52% of Americans believe “government is trying to do too many things” while 43% say “government should do more to solve our country's problems.”
Gallup’s previous measure a year earlier found that only 41% thought government was doing too much and 54% wanted it to do more. That’s a big turnaround, and it works against public acceptance of the big-ticket, multi-trillion-dollar agenda that Biden and the progressive left are pushing.
Moreover, Gallup finds that 50% of Americans say they prefer “less government services in order to reduce taxes,” while only 19% prefer “more government services if that meant more taxes.” Twenty-nine percent said they’d prefer the level of services and taxes as now exist.
The Quinnipiac poll finds that a majority of U.S. adults, 52%, think the country is worse off today than it was a year ago, and 41% think it’s better off. On top of that, 69% perceive the economy as either “poor” or “not so good.”
These are the kinds of survey results that give an “in” party heartburn.
Democrats are lucky their adversaries aren’t doing so hot, either. Quinnipiac finds that while 60% of Americans disapprove of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their job, an even bigger 65% disapprove of the Republicans.
The best possible advice to both sides is advice they won’t take: Forget politics and focus on governing. Voters are restless.
Ron Faucheux is a writer, pollster and non-partisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a newsletter on polls.