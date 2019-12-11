Endless frustration over road conditions was not enough to convince New Orleans voters to say yes to the proposed 3-mill property tax on the ballot on November 16. Had it passed, the measure would have more than doubled funds for preventive street and drainage maintenance.
Even then, we would have been only about halfway to the $30 million to $35 million the city estimates it needs annually for surface-level repairs, which is far from the hundreds of millions needed every year to comprehensively maintain the street network. A 2004 City Planning Commission report estimated the cost of maintaining our infrastructure (roadways and the water, sewer, and drain lines they cover) at $181 million per year. That’s $262 million in today’s dollars — or $650 per resident (not taxpayer) per year.
Needless to say, maintaining concrete and asphalt is both expensive and necessary. But we are paying more than we need to for a road system that’s too big for a city of New Orleans’ size.
According to a recent survey by analytics company Geotab (www.geotab.com/urban-footprint/), at roughly 1,450 square feet of road surface area per person, we eclipse the sprawling cities of Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles (1,190, 1,150, and 785 square feet per person, respectively). Our shrinking population has more than 9,900 football fields of asphalt and concrete to look after every year.
Many of our roads were designed and built in the 1960s with population projections of one million residents. We never reached this number, and in fact, saw a population decline. Nevertheless, since these roads were built, we have done next to nothing to adjust our pavement footprint relative to the number of people using them. Until we reduce our roadways to a size that makes sense for our population, we are taxing residents out of the city to maintain infrastructure for a population much larger than we have.
Reducing the width of travel lanes and removing excess lanes will help us meet the requirements of the city that we are: a city of less than 400,000, a city with low car ownership rates, a city with a growing number of cyclists, and a city that relies on public transportation. We could save and reallocate millions of dollars annually to affordable housing and public safety, among other things. And until we appraise and adjust our entire road system, we are compromising our city’s ability to manage its drainage issues.
With the scale of road maintenance and flooding confronting New Orleans, we need to create spaces for water that won’t flood homes, businesses, and cars, and that will take pressure off our pumps and pipes during heavy rain events. Asphalt and concrete are impediments to stormwater management, and as the largest owner of hard surfaces in Orleans Parish, the City is its own worst enemy when it comes to reducing street flooding.
Removing excessive asphalt and other hard surfaces lets stormwater spread out, slow down and soak in where it falls, reducing both flooding and the pollutants that end up in Lake Pontchartrain. While the upfront costs for this are not low, it would vastly improve our systemwide drainage. Many areas of road space could be repurposed to bike lanes, dedicated transit lanes, or even pedestrian boulevards. Any one of these uses would reduce the wear and tear on existing infrastructure — and in some cases eliminate it — and as such reduce annual costs. The Urban Conservancy applauds the reconfiguration of Marconi and Orleans Avenues as an example of a step in the right direction, but we need a more comprehensive plan for greater impact.
The Front Yard Initiative (urbanconservancy.org/FYI) has assisted hundreds of homeowners with technical and financial assistance to depave, resulting in tens of thousands of square feet of paving removed and tens of thousands of gallons of stormwater kept from our drainage system with every rain event.
But in order to scale a response to address the magnitude of our drainage issues, residential, commercial, and institutional efforts to manage stormwater must be paired with large-scale municipal efforts. Redesigning our streets to increase public safety, reduce neighborhood flooding, and save money is a logical place to focus our efforts.
Dana Eness is the executive director of the Urban Conservancy, a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization.