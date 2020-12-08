Our city, this election cycle, has seen a seismic shift in favor of juvenile justice reform.
Jason Williams is our new district attorney-elect, a reform candidate who ran on a platform pledging to reshape prosecution. Criminal District Court will have six new judges on the bench, all of whom ran on a campaign of reform. The political landscape in New Orleans is slowly starting to recognize the national movement toward a more reform-oriented criminal justice system.
Historically, when newly elected officials try to make serious reforms, they receive incredible amounts of pushback from the more established law enforcement communities in their jurisdictions. Their predecessors, and former opponents, grab headlines about any violent crime to offer as proof of a need to go back to being “tough on crime” and locking up as many people as quickly as possible. They focus on incidents of violent crime and not the larger trends undergirding them or any historical context in the jurisdictions trying to institute reform. However, we — the residents — must look beyond headlines, exercise patience, and look for larger trends in the city’s crime data. We must acknowledge that reformers will not correct 150 years of bad policy in Louisiana overnight.
Opponents of reform ignore the fundamental truth that police and district attorneys do not prevent crime; they respond to crime that has already taken place and seek justice for victims. They are the endgame in a system that remains fundamentally broken. The criminal justice system, and the different apparatuses that feed into it — including the school-to-prison pipeline, lack of quality education, inequitable pay and lack of economic opportunity — constitute a complex problem that will require numerous diverse stakeholders to work together to fix.
Taxpayers are getting zero return on their investment when we continue to feed the criminal legal apparatus. If mass incarceration and overzealous prosecution successfully reduced the occurrence of crime, New Orleans, Louisiana would be one of the safest places on Earth. Instead, we are saddled with millions of dollars in costs and settlements based upon unjust verdicts and tens of millions of dollars spent annually to over-incarcerate and prosecute every offense possible.
We should seek to treat the underlying disease and, therefore, eradicate the symptoms. Police and district attorneys can’t treat mental illness or provide the 46% of Black men who are unemployed in New Orleans with a living wage. Police and district attorneys can’t educate the city’s youth or build safe and affordable housing for the working poor. I, for one, want more for our city and our state; I think we can build safe and healthy communities when we utilize law enforcement to combat violent crime and not police social ills or prosecute poverty.
Our new district attorney will have to walk a path similar to that of Kim Foxx and Kim Gardner, the top prosecutors in Chicago and St. Louis. Both have faced staunch backlash from established political opponents because of their use of diversion programs instead of incarceration and support for more police accountability. It is telling, however, that both Foxx and Gardner continue to receive the support of their communities, and received the support of voters in their bids for reelection this past year. Reform has always been fueled by the voters who demand it.
District Attorney Williams will likely face tremendous opposition from defenders of the status quo and those seeking sensational headlines. We need to support those within the system promoting change, hold those to account who have resisted it for so long and be vigilant against those who would seek to return to the way things were and have been.
Our families and our children deserve to live in a city that is going to continue to evolve on all fronts — early childhood education, better schools, and non-discriminatory policing — into a city that roots for their success rather than locking them up, forgetting they exist and throwing away the key.
JP Morrell is a former Louisiana state senator and author of the constitutional amendment to end split juries and “Raising the Age” legislation to prevent prosecuting children as adults.