See if YOU can make heads or tails out of what's going on in Walt Handelsman's new Cartoon Caption Contest!

WHAT’S UP, 2020?!
No, this cartoon wasn’t printed upside down. It’s just that 2020 is turning out to be such a strange year that at times it’s hard to make heads or tails out of it all!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, July 6th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, July 2nd AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt