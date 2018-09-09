Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Out of this World!
Imagine if somewhere out in the vast solar system, there is actually intelligent life. Sometimes it seems like there’s not much of it here. What would they think of us?
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, September 17th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, September 13TH AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt