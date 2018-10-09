I was 11 years old when Elisha Archibald Manning III began playing quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. I am sure I'm not alone when I say other than my father, there was no one I looked up to as a teenager more than Number 8. As with most American kids, sports — and football specifically — played a big role in my childhood.
NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley once said, "I'm not a role model. Just because I dunk a basketball doesn't mean I should raise your kids."
Barkley couldn't have been more wrong. To whom much is given, much is required. When I was a kid, I listened closely to every word Manning spoke, everything he did. I watched his attitude. Manning was a stellar role model. I wish I could say the same about all athletes these days.
This is why what happened Monday night is such a big deal. Much like Manning, Drew Brees has been the perfect role model, not only for kids, but for all of us who call ourselves Saints fans. For Brees, who stands at just under six feet tall, to break the NFL's all-time passing yards record is a fitting example for the city he plays for. Most NFL minds considered Brees finished after a shoulder injury early in his career — just as many predicted New Orleans would never recover after Katrina.
Brees is not only a role model; he's a leader. During the highly charged controversy of NFL players protesting during the national anthem, Brees didn't take the easy route and cower from taking a position. He characterized President Donald Trump's negative comments about some of the protesting NFL players as "unbecoming of the office of the president of the United States." Brees also said there is inequality and racism in America. But Brees, in a statesmanlike manner, stopped short of condoning sitting during the national anthem.
"I will always feel that if you are an American, the national anthem is an opportunity for us all to stand up together, to be unified and show respect for our country and to show respect for what it stands for," Brees said.
Brees deserves credit for not bowing to political correctness and taking a stand for honoring the national anthem. Brees not only stands, but he also proudly holds his hand over his heart during the anthem. That speaks volumes to his fans, especially kids.
"I'm just so grateful. I'm just so grateful for the opportunity to play this game for so long and to have the teammates that I have, and the New Orleans Saints organization, this fan base and this great city. It's truly been a dream come true," Brees told ESPN after the game Monday night.
There's so much complaining and belly-aching these days from athletes and in our culture in general. Brees shows us another way.
"Two of the people that were probably most responsible for my football career early on in my life are up in heaven. It was my mom and my grandfather. There were a lot of people I wanted to prove right tonight, but none more so than them. I know they are watching down on me at all times," Brees told ESPN's Lisa Salters Monday night after the game.
After Brees broke the all-time passing yards record, he ran over to his family waiting on the sidelines. He hugged his kids and whispered something in their ears.
"I told them what I tell them every night before they go to bed, which is you can accomplish anything in life you are willing to work for. Nothing is given, everything is earned. God has equipped us for great works. I tell them that every night," said Brees.
Role models play a powerful role in the impressionable minds of young people. New Orleans has enjoyed a rich history of role models with the Manning and Brees families. The record Brees broke Monday was held by Archie's son, Peyton. Peyton congratulated Brees, telling him he did it the right way — with hard work and determination.
