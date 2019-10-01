Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption contest Winners!

What’s Gonna Happen??!!
Wow! We had 306 Who-Dat entries in this week’s caption contest, and they showed a lot of creativity for a pretty hard punch line request.
Most were optimistic about the Saints season, even ones that were sent in before the Cowboys were sent packing.
Let’s hope only the best predictions come true for the black and gold!!
As always when we have duplicate entries (and we always do) we pick the earliest sent in and best worded for the cartoon image.
WINNER:
Charles J. Fontenot, Lafayette: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
John Galloway, New Orleans: “A good rule of thumb is these conditions last 6 weeks.”
Debbie Thomas, Baton Rouge: “Putting a bag over your head won’t be necessary. We’ll weather this storm!!”
Sylvia Johnson, Mandeville: “Expect it to remain bright and sunny since the Saints blew the Cowboys back to Dallas.”
Steve J. Crump, Baton Rouge: “This calls for Sean’s Sharpie!”
Frank Romano, Mandeville: “Where is Jim Cantore when we need him?”
Angelo Brocato, III, Metairie: “This beats the heck out of me! Let the sport’s department try to figure this one out.”
Mike Barnes, Jefferson: “The Saints will still REIGN!”
Dana Beck, Baton Rouge: “Not to worry. Bridgewater under pressure will be a breeze.”
Kenny Mathews, Mandeville: “We HOPE this system is headed for Miami!”
Vince Caruso, Marrero: “In spite of no Brees, the Bridgewater keeps rising to offset the high-pressure system.”
Joe Alvarez, New Orleans: “Saints shine!”
Earl Pansano, Metairie: “Come Hill and Bridgewater, Saints Brees to Superbowl!”
Martha Landrum, New Orleans: “Folks! This is a disturbance not a depression.”
Monique L. Danahay, New Orleans: “Nothing but heat until a cool Brees returns!”
Who Dat? You Dat! Great job everyone! -- Walt