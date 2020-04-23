In 2018, I accepted an offer from Mike Martin, who served as chancellor of LSU during the period I served as chancellor of Southern University, to serve as interim provost at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in southwest Florida. FGCU is a public regional institution in the Florida State University System: a system with single authority over the twelve public universities in Florida.
Several writers in Louisiana have cited the importance of higher education in keeping our graduates and attracting new businesses. What does this mean for Louisiana? When we use the Gini coefficient as a measure of wealth disparity in a state, Louisiana is 5th highest in the U.S. Florida is three spots behind Louisiana, but Florida is the second-largest economy in the U.S. behind California.
At a recent meeting, representatives of the Florida Council of 100 cited talent, especially that generated by the State University System, as one of the primary factors underlying the strength of Florida’s economy.
Over the past two years at FGCU, I have had the unique opportunity to observe and note the differences in Louisiana and Florida’s commitment to higher education. I acknowledge that comparisons between the states are difficult because of the drastic differences in the financial health of each state and their ability to devote financial resources to their public universities.
Florida has a single board overseeing the 12 public universities in the state. Each university has a board of trustees but the real power rests with the state’s Board of Governors. The BOG allocates funding to the universities through a performance metrics plan which emphasizes such metrics as graduation rates, employment after graduation, average student costs, four-year graduation rates, and degrees awarded without excess credit hours.
The 2019-20 Florida SUS full-time enrollment (FTE) is 315,239 students. The average FTE per university is 22,500. However, that is somewhat skewed by enrollments at the University of Florida, Florida State and other large campuses. The SUS 2019-20 budget, including general revenue, lottery funds, tuition and other trust funds totals $4.4 billion dollars, with 50% being general revenue and 38% tuition revenue. The Florida SUS general fund allocation per FTE is $7,270 with an overall allocation of $14,075, when including lottery funds, tuition, and other trust funds. The in-state tuition per FTE is $5,701.
In comparison, Louisiana has three university systems and a community and technical college system, with each reporting to a Board of Regents. Excluding the LCTCS institutions and the 2- year campuses in the LSU and SU systems, the total enrollment in its universities is 144,000, with 71% (102,240) enrolled full-time. Louisiana has 21 campuses and 3 systems serving 144,000 FTE students, an average of fewer than 7,000 students per campus. The LSU System enrollment includes health sciences centers in New Orleans and Shreveport. The Southern University System includes the 2-year campus in Shreveport and the Southern University Law Center, physically located on the Baton Rouge campus.
Louisiana’s reported average state and local appropriation is $12,953 per FTE, which includes the state appropriation of $3,787 and average tuition and fees of $9,166 per FTE.
With limited resources, we simply have to be more efficient. Louisiana’s system is a vestige of segregation and local politics, and it is built into a state constitution that should be rewritten to accommodate our modern economic reality.
Louisiana’s historically black colleges have been underfunded, both in terms of educational resources and physical plant investments. Along with proper reinvestment, they can and must play a critical role in a reinvention of higher education in the state. However, this reinvention will require an honest assessment of our state’s educational needs and may also require institutional repurposing when necessary.
I firmly believe that Louisiana would benefit from one system of higher education, a position in opposition to many of my close friends. I recognize the role and impact of LSU-BR as the flagship campus. If politics demand that LSU-BR stands alone, there are still efficiencies to be had with a single system for the other campuses, and there has to be consideration of combining or closing some campuses.
Again, limited resources demand efficiency.
Higher education is entering a period of reinvention, brought to the fore by the coronavirus pandemic which forced campuses to assess their readiness for remote or distance learning. Industry is seeking graduates with not only knowledge in a specific curriculum but knowledge combined with critical thinking and analytical skills. Louisiana must be able to respond to those needs if it expects to attract and retain a diverse economy that demands these skills.
James L. Llorens is the former chancellor of Southern University in Baton Rouge.