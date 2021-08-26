When I decided to leave New York to move back to New Orleans for an educational opportunity for my youngest child, many of my friends told me what a great mother I must be to make that sacrifice. After listening for awhile, I began to feel guilty, because I knew something they didn’t.

Throw me in that briar patch. I am a New Orleanian. Even as I was leaving a plethora of social services for my daughter’s special needs, I was coming to a place of family, friends and a wonderful, nurturing school. After 30 years, I was coming home.

As a native, I know New Orleans’ secrets: How to pronounce it. How to tell a real New Orleans accent from those pseudo-Hollywood NCIS imitations. How to cope with roaches, potholes and crumbly brick sidewalks, because that is the price of living in the world’s most interesting and beautiful city. With my native knowledge and superiority, those things do not faze me.

But there were other things that I was unprepared for. Our beautiful, once gleaming Superdome is now a scabbed-over carbuncle blocking the skyline. Not far away, our first skyscraper looks like a giant dirty Q-tip shedding its detritus on the sidewalks below.

A homeless encampment has spread the length and breadth of our downtown overpass right up to the now-empty convention center. The pitiful marginals of society live there in tents and sofas and sleeping bags on blocks littered by giant mounds of mattresses, shopping carts, Styrofoam take-out containers and the stench that comes from their obvious disuse of the few portable toilets the city has set out.

Yes, there is COVID-19 to deal with, but there is also the future. I pass the homeless mini-city at least twice a day, and I have yet to see anybody wearing a mask. They’re outdoors, but they are huddled together and likely unvaccinated. Anecdotal evidence says that tourism in San Francisco has taken a big hit because of an out-of-control homeless situation. I fear New Orleans is not far behind, and the tourism hit will affect our festivals, restaurants and hotels far worse than any pandemic shutdown.

Why are there permanent propped-up stop signs replacing non-operating traffic lights at a major intersection near the Union Passenger Terminal?

With eviction moratorium ending and rental aid delays, some fear a 'homelessness disaster' A federal moratorium on evictions for failure to pay rent is set to expire over the weekend, as COVID cases surge and tens of thousands of deb…

Why is a weedy chain link fence in front of a boarded-up building allowed to block the sidewalk on Julia Street for month after month after year, to the point where pedestrians cannot walk by? The building may be privately owned, but the sidewalk is public. There are curb cuts at the corners, but the mobility challenged caught mid-block must venture into Julia Street. Does the Americans with Disabilities Act not apply to Gallery Row?

My son, who helped us move, spent a semester in college in New York City, and he was amazed at New Orleans, a big city where people actually were nice and held doors open when you were carrying packages and let you pull out ahead of them in traffic. And New Orleans’ biggest asset, its people, still drive RTA buses and streetcars (which mostly run on time, at least in my small sampling) with politeness and good cheer. They joke with you at restaurants and are eager to help in stores.

But all those people depend on a living, breathing, walkable city where people want to live and tourists come to visit. What has happened to destroy that? And why don’t the people in charge care?

Mary Heffron Arno is the former city editor of The Times-Picayune and author of the novel "Thanksgiving."