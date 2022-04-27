Progressive policies are flooding New Orleans with violent crimes. Lack of consequences for their actions has emboldened criminals. The release of over 1,500 arrested perpetrators by District Attorney Jason Williams in his first year set the pace because he failed to follow the legally-mandated Article 701 deadlines established by the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure.
From Jan. 1 through April 14 of this year, only 35% of violent felony cases resulted in felony convictions (7% guilty as charged; 28% guilty of a lesser felony). Most ended in misdemeanor convictions (36%), dismissal (27%), or not guilty verdicts (2%), according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission.
Crime bosses understand the numbers and take advantage of those odds. They stay and continue to exploit Orleans Parish.
No conservative or business people are elected anywhere in the Orleans criminal justice system to express the other side. It’s one political size fits all: progressive Democrats — no checks and balances between left and right on crime. No other parish in the metro area is so one-dimensional, nor do they suffer as much savagery.
Six more homicides last week brought Orleans’ year-to-date total to 89, making April the third month of 2022 with more than 20 murders, according to the MCC. In 2019, the comparable year-to-date total was 39. Homicides show the greatest increase of any violent crime category compared to last year, up 46%. Shootings, carjackings, and armed robbery are all up, too.
Shaundra Kellan Lewis, a law professor at Texas Southern University, described 2021 as the deadliest in U.S. history based on a new study by WalletHub. The study calculated homicide rate increases in the first quarter of 2020, 2021 and 2022 and found that New Orleans had the highest, followed by Cincinnati, Atlanta and Baltimore.
“Alarmingly, but not surprisingly, the crime with the biggest increase is homicide,” Lewis said.
The City Council needs to show public support for the New Orleans Police Department, our first line of defense, or levee protection, against this rising wave of homicides. The council should investigate how many active police officers are on duty each day and night, how many are needed, and what it can do to help Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson find more cops.
The NOPD has a recruitment and retention problem, and the federal consent decree may make hiring even more challenging. Is a new pay plan needed? If so, then the council should provide the budget reallocations necessary.
At least two council members have connections to NOPD and should be leading public support. Joe Giarrusso III’s namesake and late grandfather was NOPD’s chief of police, as was his late great uncle, Clarence. JP Morrell’s two brothers served for years on the force, although both have reportedly received target letters from the feds in an investigation over timesheet irregularities. Morrell’s wife is Clarence Giarrusso’s granddaughter.
The council should convene a meeting with Williams and Ferguson to hammer out a program to identify, arrest, prosecute and convict the 100 worst violent criminal offenders in the city. That approach has worked successfully in the past, and violent crimes plummeted.
Taking the worst outlaws off the streets would build morale in the critically understaffed police department and encourage citizens to assist NOPD when they see crimes committed.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the council should use budgetary authority to get the attention of criminal courts, request more speedy trials, and challenge Williams to screen and try more felonies, especially murders, armed carjackings, and domestic violence. The council uses budget controls with other city departments; why not with the DA and courts?
New Orleans lost population in every Census from 1960 until 2020, which showed a growth of 40,000 over 2010. Yet the city shrunk in 2021 by 7,500.
Businesses and families won’t stay where they don’t feel safe. Streets and drainage won’t matter if schools and buildings are vacant. Taking no action to fight the rising tide of violence has a consequence: an empty city flooded by crime.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.