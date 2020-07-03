Jefferson Davis was complex, tortured, sinful, driven, prideful, conflicted. In short, he reflected much about our antebellum country, riven by region and political paradigm before it was healed, albeit tenuously, by the cataclysm of civil war. Yet when I drive past Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal in New Orleans, I still look for his statue.
It’s not like I can’t find Davis elsewhere. I’ve visited his birth site in rural Kentucky; his boyhood home in Woodville, Mississippi; his colleges in Lexington, Kentucky, and at West Point; his first wife’s gravesite in West Feliciana; the Confederacy’s first White House in Montgomery, Alabama; his last home, Beauvoir, in Biloxi, Mississippi; his burial site in Richmond, Virginia. I’ve seen his crown of thorns, too. You study the Civil War, you get around.
My daughter, who lives in a neighborhood near the old monument, prefers the bare base of where Davis’ monument rested. Better graffiti and scattered trash, she says, than Davis’ image looming over a torn city. She awaits a day when a Norman Francis monument rises above the intersection of Norman Francis Parkway, not Jefferson Davis Parkway, and Canal. Francis, she says, made lasting contributions to New Orleans; Davis merely died there.
I was and am perfectly at peace with the removal of the Davis, P.G.T. Beauregard, Robert E. Lee and Liberty Place monuments. A freely elected local government made those decisions and I respect that. I’m an outsider anyway, and as a current resident of Lafayette, we have our own squabble over a Confederate monument.
But in this summer of widespread discontent, with statuary getting rolled, saints slandered, churches desecrated and even the lives of abolitionists subject to mob review, it would be helpful to exhale slowly over the July Fourth weekend. Anarchists have toppled, attacked or threatened monuments and memorials to George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Cervantes and the Massachusetts 54th Regiment — the most vile racists could never get away with that last one. Oh, yes, and White Jesus. Over barbecue and beer, we might reflect on what’s been lost, what’s been tarnished, what’s at risk.
Monuments and relics are important, signposts along the long road of history. To jettison them imperils our own knowledge; we can carry off the Beauregard statue, one less reminder of an unrepentant Confederate. But in doing so, do we tarnish or ignore the memory of Beauregard’s post-war efforts on behalf of civil rights and the vote for Black people in New Orleans? Are we smarter for that? Can errant people not be reclaimed?
I once spent three years researching the life of James G. Taliaferro, a Unionist newspaper editor and former state Supreme Court justice from Catahoula Parish, and the short story for those with a tin ear toward history might focus on his slave ownership — this, despite a perfectly good college education under the direction of abolitionists at Transylvania College, where Davis also attended.
The longer story was that he opposed secession at the 1861 convention, bravely defending his country against Louisiana Confederates who voted to leave the Union. Despised by neighboring Confederates, Taliaferro likely spent time in prison in Alexandria during the war, where he nearly died.
Just as he served at the 1861 Secession Convention, he served at the 1868 Constitutional Convention, where he was elected president by his colleagues — 49 Black, 49 White — who approved a Louisiana Constitution that included integrated public schools. In 1872, he swore into office P.B.S. Pinchback, the only Black governor in Louisiana history.
Is Taliaferro worthy of remembrance, perhaps even erecting a small monument or public plaque somewhere? Or, if such a monument were built, would it get rolled or painted over by generations that could see only the worst in a person?
My point is this: Louisiana needs more monuments, not fewer, and improved with better, truthful explanations, universally accepted, from which people can learn about and from our shared past.
You think current urban street protests are unlawful? Consider this: The Battle of Liberty Place took place in New Orleans in 1874: The White League, an armed paramilitary force of more than 8,000, marched on the state Capitol and overwhelmed a police force of less than 4,000 that had sought to keep order. The problem with the Liberty Place monument, now in storage, was that it celebrated the insurrection as a mark of White supremacy, rather than a breakdown in civil order. What goes around, comes around.
That may be the issue. Good histories and memorials focus on what’s most important in their subjects, even if they must bare, on some balance, scars and blemishes those subjects might bear. Might monuments be saved but explanatory plaques improved? That would be a step forward.
