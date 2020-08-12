Gov. John Bel Edwards extended coronavirus restrictions to Aug. 28, totaling three months in Phase 2.
There is no control group to prove that the extension is the correct formula to reduce COVID-19.
Mandating masks, closing bars, no concerts, no theme parks, no children’s indoor play centers. Limiting indoor social gatherings to 50 people, limiting businesses to 50% occupancy, and suggesting we stay home unless it’s necessary trips to groceries or pharmacies. That is the governor's best guess. Certainly, the less we do, the less we are exposed, but at what cost?
Edwards spends his news conferences looking to the past with charts and graphs. Everyone has been looking to the past for five months. Opening schools seems to be the only area looking forward and reflecting some thought about the future for our children.
What conditions are we creating under these unique closure circumstances and who is monitoring those effects on Louisianian's behavior and Louisiana’s future?
Negative outcomes as a result of the restrictions are no coincidence.
According to Jeff Asher, a data analyst and consultant for the New Orleans City Council, through the end of July, gun homicides are up 44% compared to the first seven months of 2019, nonfatal shootings up 40%, carjackings up 55%, and business burglaries up 43%.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says violent crime is up. NOPD investigated 113 homicides and 196 shootings this year.
Baton Rouge has its most murderous year on record with homicides up 40% over the same period last year and increasing in recent weeks. Domestic violence is significantly higher than usual. Records show that domestic-related killings since January already surpassed annual totals for five of the past six years.
Experts predicted this trend from the beginning of the pandemic. Tulane University's School of Social Work just published a study "Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice and Policy," saying strategies critical to ensuring public health such as lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, social isolation and social distancing are having a profound impact on families experiencing intimate partner violence in the New Orleans area.
The Center for Disease Control says people who use drugs or have substance abuse disorder may have underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The CDC sees an emerging and rapidly evolving situation.
The National Center for Health Statistics recently reported that a third of Americans show signs of clinical depression and anxiety. These and other mental conditions become amplified during the pandemic, especially for coronavirus patients and their families.
COVID-19 has caused major economic devastation, disconnected many from community resources and support systems, and created widespread uncertainty and panic. Such conditions may stimulate violence in families where it didn’t exist and worsen situations where mistreatment and violence has been a problem.
Violence in the home has an overall cost to society including a higher risk of chronic disease, substance use, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Victims of domestic violence including intimate partner abuse and child abuse are at great risk for injuries including death.
Suicides increased during the 1918 Spanish flu, 2003 SARS outbreak, and following the 2008 Great Recession. Suicide data is slow to materialize, meaning it will be years before we know hard data for COVID-19 as people face new levels of financial hardship.
Many unattended-to health issues exist ranging from high blood pressure to mental health problems because people are afraid to visit hospitals and doctors and catch coronavirus.
These ancillary issues to the pandemic may not be as easy to quantify as new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, but they are all real lives and families being affected. And many of these health problems can be remedied by a return to work.
Congress’ continuing negotiations should avoid Universal Income experiments which the Democrats are attempting by extending the $600 per week unemployment supplement through January, a 46-week payout of $27,600 plus each state’s unemployment benefits. President Donald Trump’s executive orders over the weekend add a new wrinkle to the negotiations and are being studied, and may be challenged in court.
Congress could increase the $1,200 stimulus to $2,000 or more, remove payroll deductions for the remainder of 2020, and avoid interference with each state’s unemployment system. This would stimulate both the economy and employment.
The late great Kurt Vonnegut suggested, “It’s one thing that no cabinet has ever had is a Secretary of the Future. And there are no plans at all for my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren.”
Maybe now is the time.
Garey Forster is former chairman of the Labor and Industry Committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives and a former Louisiana Secretary of Labor. His column runs weekly. Email him at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.