The recently announced Afghan government is made up of a dangerously mutated strain of the Taliban that includes Sirajuddin Haqqani, the minister of the interior, who controls the police and other security forces. The U.S. Department of State offers a $10 million bounty for his capture. This notorious jihadist and alleged murderer is also the head of the extreme, autonomous off-shoot of the Taliban known as the Haqqani network.
The Haqqani network earned fame by facilitating the escape of Osama Bin Laden from the caves of the Safed Koh (or White) Mountains during the Tora Bora offensive in 2001. The Battle of Tora Bora was undertaken by allied special forces to capture or kill Bin Laden. They failed, and Bin Laden melted into the unregulated areas of Pakistan, inhabited by ethnic Pashtun people sympathetic to his cause.
In the 1960s, I had the opportunity to visit Peshawar, Jamrud Fort, the Khyber Pass, and Landi Kotal, which are all located on or near the Safed Koh mountains. I and my fellow students headed toward the Khyber Pass, which is about thirty miles away from Tora Bora. We stopped at Peshawar, one of oldest continuously inhabited cities of the world. There I noticed ethnic Pashtun children as young as ten years old jumping on oxcarts and pickup trucks with rifles hanging from their backs and ammunition belts covering their chests.
Further on, in the meadows around the Khyber Pass in Safed Koh, I noticed Pashtun children herding sheep among caves and narrow mountain passes. The entire Safed Koh range had been formed sixty million years earlier, due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Its upper reaches are marine limestone, dotted with caves and tunnels carved by the forces of natural stream erosion and human war efforts. In this rugged landscape, ethnic Pashtun warrior tribes were dwelling in mud huts and surrounded by mud walls defended by gun turrets easily visible from our car windows.
Though I did not know it at the time, those mountains would eventually hide the 9/11 mastermind — “the foul spirit” of Tora Bora — who killed my wife’s second cousin, Shakila Yasmin, and her husband, Nurul Haque Miah, who were among the six Bangladeshi Americans that died in the attacks on the World Trade Center and were the only known married couple to perish.
The unusual geography of the region — and its population of residents long comfortable with war — makes it a perfect place to wage the protracted guerrilla-style operations that made Persians, Greeks, Indians, Mongols, British, Russians, and finally Americans unsuccessful in dominating the "graveyard of empires." It was there in the Pashtun realm of Pakistan that the Taliban and al-Qaida fled after the Battle of Tora Bora. It was there the Taliban found a population that at least nominally shared its culture, and there where they initially regrouped.
The Taliban eventually established its powerful leadership council, the Quetta Shura, in the capital of Pakistan’s restless Baluchistan region. From this sanctuary, they waged a protracted guerrilla campaign. They no doubt breathed a sigh of relief on March 20, 2003, when President George W. Bush diverted U.S. resources from Afghanistan to Iraq on the false premise that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction.
This change in focus and lack of pressure allowed the Taliban to mutate into something more lethal, a strain that borrows more from a violent jihadi breed of Salafism — a movement seeking the return to ancestral Islam — than did earlier iterations of the Taliban. The interim cabinet of the Taliban Government now includes Interior Minister Haqqani, a close ally of al-Qaida who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, Interim Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who is on a U.N. blacklist, and four freed Guantanamo detainees who had been imprisoned alongside members of al-Qaida who were deemed too extreme to release into the world. No one can be certain about the extent of mutation that occurred by crossing over Taliban and jihadi al-Qaida ideologies, but the suppression of women’s rights and other cruel activities of the current government indicate an ominous strain.
Mostafa Sarwar is dean of the Division of Science and Math at Delgado and professor emeritus of Geophysics at the University of New Orleans.