As I was watching the highlights and the many lowlights of the confirmation hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court, I was thinking how proud the old Black women in my first neighborhood would be right now.
Few would know what it all meant, but they would know what was happening was important for Black people.
I humored myself reflecting on their personalities and what their conversations would be if they watched the hearings. These were women who had suffered the indignities of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s in the Deep South. My grandmother went back further than that.
Psst. Just inferring that some Black people endured racism in the past is not a discussion on critical race theory.
For sure, Jackson’s hearings would be the talk of the 900 block of Howard Street around 7 a.m., as the women finished hanging their wash on backyard clotheslines.
The conversations would have been serious, but simplistic, since I don’t think one of them had a college degree and only one may have finished high school.
They would have been so proud of Jackson's decorum and her answers to the bizarre, often stupid and playing-to-the-party questions that were posed to her. There would never be a Ketanji in their lexicon.
Miss Chaney Mae would probably have been the most vocal: “Why in the world was that man asking her about a book about babies being racist? Did you see that? How a baby gonna be racist?”
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz held up a children’s book and asked if a baby can be racist.
Miss Ruth, probably the most educated of the group, would jump in: “What does that have to do with being a judge? That Ted Cruz, is he the one that was running off to another country when it got cold over there in Texas last year? That is him, isn’t it?”
Group laughter.
“Well, he is a coward. We get cold all the time in these old houses. We can’t go nowhere,” Miss Chaney Mae would add.
My grandmother and Miss Bertha would jump on the question asking Jackson to rank her religion on a scale of one to 10. Miss Bertha took me to her church once and I didn’t want to return because some were shouting, and folks falling on the floor during services scared me. She would say, “How you suppose to pick a number? You just love God and that’s it.”
My grandmother would chime in, but would first spit a wad of W.E. Garrett tobacco over her shoulder. This is the woman who required me to attend a church, any church, every Sunday and report what the sermon was about. “That man is crazy asking a question like that. He don’t love the Lord. The Lord is the Lord and you love him.”
Ms. Meyuh (her real name was Amelia) was a maid for a White family across town. She would ask: “How come that man kept jumping in when that Jackson woman was trying to answer his questions? He was just trying to make her mad. But she straightened him out.”
Group would laugh in agreement.
Still laughing, Miss Ruth would say, “At least she wasn’t crying and talking how much she liked beer like that guy did who they brought on the Supreme Court awhile back. Do y’all remember that? He just talked about how he and his friends drank beer.”
“And he made it,” Miss Ruth would add.
Miss Miyuh would shake her head. “I wonder what would happen if this Jackson woman would say that?”
Miss Chaney Mae would add: “Did you see that Negro man, Cory Booker, praise Jackson? She is so smart and strong. Strong, and he said it. He wasn’t scared. I wanted to say ‘Tell it!”
“He ought to come preach at our church,” Miss Bertha would add. (I still wouldn’t go.)
Ms. Chaney Mae would close out the conversation. “Well, I got to start getting food ready for dinner and I got to iron a couple of these work shirts.”
“Let’s go pray for that Miss Jackson. She’s gonna need it,” Miss Bertha would say.
Ms. Ruth would leave them laughing. “Is that gonna be a No. 1 prayer or a No. 10 prayer?”
