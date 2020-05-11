A stay-at-home order implies that individuals have a home. A mass number of evictions or foreclosures would upend all efforts to keep our citizens safely at home.
Last week the City Council extended the current suspension on residential evictions. Such efforts, combined with federal efforts to provide some mortgage forbearance, help prevent an immediate housing crisis. But no one should be lulled into thinking these are long-term remedies.
Our housing market is an interconnective web, linking everyone together. Homeowners. Lenders. Renters. Employers. Everyone. When one domino falls, the entire system is at risk for collapse. Local, state, and federal efforts are keeping these housing dominoes from tumbling down today, and for public health and safety, this must be the short-term goal.
But we must be cautious to not cause a tidal wave of evictions and foreclosures in the near future. At some point, everyone’s bills will come due. Renters must eventually pay their landlords, including all back rent that is owed. Homeowners will have to make up missed mortgage payments in the future.
The biggest threat over the next year to the New Orleans housing market is the potential balloon payments lurking in the fall and spring for renters and homeowners. If missed rent must be paid in full come August, or lump-sum late mortgage payments are demanded, we will face a major housing catastrophe that will further cripple our economy.
We can, however, avoid a housing market collapse with strong leadership, thoughtful decision-making, and a healthy dose of what Louisianans do best: working together.
The immediate focus must be protecting everyone from eviction. Homeowners with federally-backed mortgages can receive some protection under the CARES Act, but government at all levels must take steps to protect everyone else.
Simply pausing evictions and foreclosures is not enough. Our local and state leaders must work with their federal counterparts to obtain greater financial stability for homeowners and renters alike. We cannot expect the city, with its already stretched budget, to provide the necessary financial relief. With the price of oil per barrel hovering in the $20s, and many businesses forced to close because of the pandemic, it is unlikely the state can serve as a financial backstop. The federal government must step in with greater support for local housing markets.
Our congressional delegation should be leading the charge to clearly legislate that homeowners are not subject to balloon payments following the end of the forbearance period. By relieving homeowners — many of whom in New Orleans are also landlords — of the burden of repaying all missed mortgage payments in one lump sum, landlords will be in a better position to not impose on their tenants back-rent balloon payments.
Moreover, Congress must provide more funding to renters and homeowners alike, be it in the form of more economic impact payments or as greater tax relief. Congress might incentivize landlords to work with renters by providing targeted tax relief for those who rework rental agreements.
Increased support for homeowners and renters struck by the pandemic is not about relieving individuals of financial responsibility; it is about getting everyone past this pandemic with the least amount of economic damage possible.
The coronavirus has wreaked havoc already, but the ills that come from a housing crisis will exacerbate that havoc for everyone. As leaders implement short-term solutions, let us not lose sight of our long-term goal to make sure people have a place to call home.
Sally Brown Richardson is the A.D. Freeman Associate Professor of Civil Law at Tulane University Law School.