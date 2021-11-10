The U.S. Labor Department reported 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, “the most on records dating back more than two decades.” From USA Today: “Many bolted to take advantage of 10.4 million job openings, often at higher pay — a historically high figure.” In Louisiana, 57,000 people left their jobs in August.
Louisiana has 1.942 million people working according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent data. Ten years ago, 1.927 million were working. That’s an increase of only 15,000 jobs over 10 years.
Pathetic.
Think about how many teenagers graduated from Louisiana’s 558 high schools (426 public and 132 private) each year and needed a job. Also, consider annual graduates from 60 community colleges, four-year colleges and universities who may have wanted to stay if jobs were available, but they weren’t; so many left. Don’t forget there’s also 25,000 to 50,000 drawing unemployment at any given time, and they’re looking for work, too.
Has Gov. John Bel Edwards been working on the state’s sluggish job growth? I doubt it. He’s busy with television news conferences for COVID-19 and hurricanes.
Don’t get your hopes up for jobs coming from Louisiana’s share of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal. How can anyone in our congressional delegation trust Biden will live up to promises he made to pass the infrastructure bill?
Biden has not been successful in managing any of the problems he’s faced as president, especially those Biden created. More money will magnify the incompetence of his administration.
Biden killed tens of thousands of good-paying oil and gas jobs in Louisiana with executive orders when he took office. Biden didn’t consult anyone in our delegation beforehand. He single-handedly made the country dependent on foreign oil and set off inflation.
Reckless stimulus spending has wrecked the job market with enhanced federal unemployment benefits, initially $2,400 a month, then $1,200.
Next, Congress converted a child tax credit — you had to work to earn it — into monthly cash payments for everyone whether you work or not, need it or not.
The March 2021 American Rescue Plan took the $2,000 per child tax credit of 2020 and almost doubled it to $3,600 for each child under age 6, and for each child 6 to 16, increased it 50% to $3,000. Today, families get $300 per month cash for each child under age 6 and $250 per month for each older child up to 17.
Progressive Democrats’ goal is Universal Basic Income, paying people not to work. The Washington Examiner reports Biden’s "Build Back Better" in its latest form would provide an extension of the child care payments in addition to free preschool, and health care subsidies.
Biden and congressional Democrats are destroying the spirit and work ethic that built this great nation. Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer have never run a business. They’re old, White politicians who’ve created a legacy of giveaway programs for votes.
In Louisiana, a family of four can get state unemployment of $247 a week per worker or $2,140 a month for two working parents; childcare for two kids (one less than 6 and one 6-17) of $550 a month; food stamps of $835 a month. Family Independence Temporary Cash Assistance FITAP (welfare) averages $284 a month for the unemployed or underemployed.
Before rent and health insurance, cash receipts total $3,809/month, annualized to $45,708 — and it's mostly tax-free, as government typically doesn’t tax its payments. A family would have to make at least 135% in taxable income ($61,706) to break even, and then you’d have to get up, get dressed, and incur expenses to go to work every day.
Remember when Congress boosted unemployment for the pandemic, a family of four with two working parents were receiving $8,609/month, annualized to $103,308 tax-free with initial federal unemployment enhancements; then, $6,209/month tax-free, annualized to $74,508 when federal enhancements were reduced.
Section 8 Housing Choice voucher payments cover some or all of the voucher holder’s rent. Louisiana Children’s Health Insurance Program (LaCHIP) coverage is a Medicaid program that has a monthly income limit of $4,738 for a family of four.
The hourly rate to make $61,706 a year is $29.67 for a 40-hour week. But then the family would begin losing government benefits and start paying taxes.
Unless a couple makes more than $30 per hour between them, why get a job? Especially if they can find employers desperate enough to risk getting caught paying them cash.
People receiving so many tax-free benefits won’t go back to work for the $30,000 or $40,000 job they used to have, especially now with vaccine mandates.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.