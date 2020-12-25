Having worked for a governor and two different mayors, I often wondered whether Gov. John Bel Edwards, and Mayors LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans and Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge invited anyone in to discuss shuttering their businesses.
Perhaps they thought it unnecessary since they were acting for the greater good or following recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the holidays approached, elected officials ask everyone not to host or attend large gatherings of family and friends. After 10 months of coronavirus, restaurants have learned how to operate safely for the public.
Many in the industry say contact tracing has shown that restaurants are not spreading the virus among patrons. In fact, a contact tracing analysis of 46,000 data points from September to November cited in Eater.com showed that restaurants and bars accounted for only 1.43% of the COVID-19 cases spread throughout the state of New York.
The largest COVID-19 contributor was private gatherings (73.84%). Next was health care delivery (7.81%), then higher education students (2.02%) followed by education employees (1.5%).
Donald Link would employ 500 if his restaurants are allowed to open fully. Horst Pfeifer with two Middendorf’s represents 160 employees if allowed to fully open. Steve Pettus of Dickie Brennan & Co. could employ 500 team members if their restaurants fully opened. Co-workers and restaurant suppliers suffer every time operations are cut back or shuttered.
With very detailed and thorough COVID-19 policies and procedures in place, restaurants are operating safely in this coronavirus environment. Restaurants have decades upon decades of experience handling many different kinds of food safely. These same skills carry over to protecting the health and safety of staff and customers.
Restaurants are the second-largest employers in the country after governments. Many unemployed workers need jobs right now. So do thousands who work to supply the restaurants.
Restaurants provide as safe and controlled environments for people to work in as governments. Restaurants control the environment where the dining public goes out to eat.
With mask-wearing, hand-washing, and social-distancing from those outside of immediate family, an industry that has been devastated by harsh restrictions could be saved. Thousands can go back to work in restaurants if allowed to fully open.
Restaurant owners learned that when governments forced them to close, governments didn’t stop taxing their property at 100%. Governments kept taxing their inventory, merchandise, tables and chairs, fixtures, machinery, equipment, leasehold improvements, leased or loaned or rented equipment at 100%.
In some cases, governments actually increased taxes on restaurants unable to use property and equipment because they were told by those same governments that they couldn’t open or if they could, it was only at 25% or 50%. Governments didn’t stop the taxes or lower taxes to 25% or 50% to match the business’ operations.
Is it fair for governments to tax restaurants at 100% while telling them they can’t operate at 100%?
As the governor and mayors develop future procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they should produce facts, data, and contact tracing numbers to prove their case. Too many times restaurants have been made scapegoats without proof the virus was being spread by their industry.
Yelp polled 6,000 restaurant operators nationally over the last two weeks of November and found 37% would likely close in six months if another federal relief package does not pass very soon. More businesses closing and the accompanying layoffs increase domestic abuse, drug abuse, and other mental health issues including suicides, all of which increased in earlier stages of this pandemic.
Successful industry leaders are happy to share data, procedures, and experiences of how working together restaurants can be kept open, operating safely, getting people back to work and our economy back on its feet.
Restaurants are first-responders of community fundraisers, weddings, birthday and anniversary celebrations, and practically all special occasions.
Edwards and the mayors owe restaurant owners and workers an explanation of their reasoning for any future reductions of operations. Conversely, they should tell owners and the dining public how they will help them all get back up and running going forward into 2021.
Thousands of restaurant workers need governments’ help to rebuild consumer confidence in restaurants as safe and wholesome dining experiences, again.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.