The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation was disappointed to hear of New Orleans officials’ proposal to reimagine the original purpose of the Municipal Auditorium in Louis Armstrong Park.
These plans would have destroyed the vision promised to Lucille Armstrong when she approved the city's request to create a permanent tribute to her husband, Louis Armstrong. The construction of administrative buildings not only disrespects Louis Armstrong Park but also further erodes the significance of Congo Square, the place where during slavery, African drumming and dance traditions were allowed to thrive. The music that evolved in Congo Square became the foundation of all American music from jazz to rock & roll to hip-hop.
This lack of reverence would be no surprise to Mr. Armstrong. The leadership of New Orleans could never bring itself to properly respect his genius when he was alive, and the 50 years since his death has, it seems, not led to any deeper understanding or enlightenment.
As you all know, urban renewal has been a very efficient tool in the exploitation of disempowered people. New Orleans joined many other American cities throughout these last decades in uprooting Black families by destroying homes, businesses, and schools in the name of urban improvements. The great tradition of Black Mardi Gras was disrupted when the I-10 Expressway was strategically drawn up to uproot the beautiful green space and oak canopy on Claiborne Avenue. What remains is a dilapidated eyesore, an architectural abomination, and a testament to the success of a sneaky and quiet type of civic violence by decree.
New Orleans is an attraction for people all over the world because of our colorful history and unique customs. Memories, dreams, and aspirations live in the spirit of places, and some places and traditions are of much more value than the potential profit that could be derived from their commercial exploitation. Congo Square should be known and venerated, and Louis Armstrong should be lionized as the greatest and most influential genius our state has ever produced. Any effort to alter the buildings and grounds in Armstrong Park and Congo Square should be aimed at elevating his legacy and the artistic excellence he represented.
The auditorium is a repository of meaning for so many generations of people. To turn this important community touchstone into an office complex is yet another insult to the Tremé neighborhood and to the citizens of New Orleans. Why do we always choose commerce over culture? This tendency is what keeps us from unlocking the tremendous wealth in our cultural DNA. We should be seen as one of the most significant cultural centers in the history of the world, not as a boozy Southern version of Las Vegas.
Tragically, it is our custom to build houses of pewter to cover foundations of gold, but not everyone is hoodwinked. Community leaders and others have spoken against this egregious proposal in several public meetings. The Armstrong Foundation has been advised that the city plans now include a “scaled back” version of the move. Scaling back this proposal might make it less egregious but make no mistake: It is still an egregious plan. No part of this will improve the quality of life in our city.
We, the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation Board of Directors, are adding our voices to those of the people of Treme — No City Hall In Louis Armstrong Park. We stand in solidarity with the best interests of the people, as Pops, our namesake, always did.
Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and musician Wynton Marsalis is president of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation. He wrote this piece on behalf of the foundation’s board of directors.