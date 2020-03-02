Yes, Virginia, there will be a Mardi Gras.
There will be a carnival season. There will be balls, parties and, yes, there will be parades — and plenty of them.
But, Virginia, we have to decide to save Mardi Gras as we know it — or it may become something we don’t recognize.
We weren’t in the room at the Basin Street Station Thursday for the 45-minute meeting when dozens of people gathered to discuss carnival and parade safety. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Sheriff Marlin Gusman, City Council members Jared Brossett and Kristin Palmer and dozens of appointed officials and krewe leaders to discuss Carnival safety. Endymion and Tucks were there. Rex and Zulu were there. So were Nyx and Endymion. Paradegoers weren't in the room, and paradegoers are important.
We elect leaders like Cantrell and others to consider our best interests and to make decisions that benefit the masses rather than a few.
I know a lot of you were upset when the Krewe of Nyx and the Krewe of Endymion parades were cut short, and when tandem floats were prohibited for the balance of the Carnival season. I think Cantrell and New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson were right to make that call. It may not have been a popular decision, but it was responsible. Public safety is an important job, and it’s not easy. It can be hard to manage a bunch of people like us.
I could be wrong, but I don’t recall hearing about Mayor Cantrell marking off neutral ground, curbside and street parking spaces days in advance of parades. I didn’t see Brossett or Palmer setting up propane grills with tanks of combustible fuel and full-size coolers. I doubt Ferguson was putting up groups of folding chairs and folding tables for prime viewing and feasts.
And who was that running alongside the floats, beating on the side and hollering something other than “Throw me something, mister” with a non-G rating and something most of us wouldn’t want granny to hear? Why is it that even when we get the spots we work hard to get we leave them and bum rush the floats to catch or grab stuff worth pennies? Are we thinking at all, or are we caught up in the moment?
I was out a few times this season, and I readily admit that I left a comfortable perch during the Krewe of NOMTOC as the delightful, 50-year-old parade traveled its route under the interstate to get closer to a few floats. I found myself bumping against a few paradegoers, including a couple with kids. One child was atop the shoulders of a nice man, right up against a float — and I was right next to him.
I couldn’t continue. I stepped away. I gave up on getting anything more. I couldn’t help but think that I might’ve been the reason for an accident with who knows who getting hurt, injured or worse. I didn’t want to be a statistic, and I didn’t want to be a part of anyone else being one.
The Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council, which meets quarterly, will have a public safety subcommittee review and submit recommendations. According to Brossett, Elroy Jones, Zulu president, and James Reese III, Rex president, are serving as co-chairs and they will lead the subcommittee to explore options. Meanwhile, Brossett and Palmer expect to hold a session for community input with the council’s new special committee on Emergency Preparedness and Cybersecurity this month. The Thursday working group agreed on a May 1 deadline for the advisory council to provide recommendations. “It’s all about all of us working together,” said Brossett. “Safety is paramount.”
Virginia, we can permanently eliminate tandem floats. We can add bus-style articulated vehicle protectors, the slinky-looking connectors. We can put up more barricades. We can add more parade route workers to shoo us away from units and to keep us away from floats. But, in the end, whatever the leaders decide will mean nothing without individual responsibility.
“You can’t regulate common sense,” said Brossett.
No, we can’t. But as Brossett, Cantrell and others work on the next steps, we can decide to act more responsibly to ensure we have the Carnival season we desire.