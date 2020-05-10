Underwater Masks
With protective masks the new reality for all of us, it made me wonder what it might look like in the underwater world of our Louisiana bayous. Time to grab your punchline pens and once again have some creative family fun!!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, May 18th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, May 14th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone and stay safe!
Best wishes---Walt