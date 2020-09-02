Too often, Louisianans are angered or embarrassed by our rankings among other states on various issues. Usually, Louisiana is at the top of the bad lists and on the bottom of the good ones.
When all of the United States are listed by net domestic migration from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019 — which avoids interference from COVID-19 or Hurricane Katrina — Louisiana ranks 45th with Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, New York and California below it in that order.
Florida is No. 1, and No. 2 is Texas, our Gulf Coast neighbors to the east and west. Most know someone educated here or working in Louisiana who moved to Florida or Texas for a better job or maybe, just to get a job.
Net domestic migration describes the total number of people moving to a state from another state minus people moving to another state from that state. Louisiana’s total was -26,045; Florida was +133,910; and Texas was +125,660.
While Louisiana lost a net of 26,045 people, Florida and Texas gained a net of 259,570 people, almost 10 times what Louisiana lost.
What would make more than 26,000 people leave Louisiana?
On April 29, 2019, the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a Louisiana think tank, said, “... government data paints a crystal clear picture for the reason people are fleeing Louisiana — there is a lack of jobs and opportunity ...”
Louisiana was one of only four states to lose jobs between 2017 and 2018 despite the booming American economy which created millions of jobs, according to the Pelican Institute.
Demographer Greg Rigamer said in January 2018 “... the reasons people are leaving Louisiana are driven by the job market. People are hurting. They don’t have jobs and those who have jobs are really not getting paid what their counterparts are in other states.”
Before the coronavirus, we had a stagnant economy and more likely a shrinking economy in spite of our natural resources, large trade hubs, and hardworking population. For years, rebuilding after hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the Deepwater Horizon accident, and other disasters have hidden just how weak the Louisiana economy is. Call it our disaster economy.
President Donald Trump says in the last three months during the current pandemic, the country has experienced a V-shaped recovery with over 9 million jobs created even with Democratic mayors and governors keeping cities closed.
Have you seen or heard about any of those jobs in Louisiana? Texas had growth of 323,300 jobs in 2020 and Florida had 227,200, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks how many payroll jobs are created in the United States each month. Louisiana lost 1,000 jobs during the same period.
Some 550,500 jobs increasing in two states indicates a strengthening job market and economic growth, just not in Louisiana.
Both Texas and Florida have Republican governors. Next election, maybe Louisiana should look for a Republican with a plan to attract jobs and support businesses rather than supporting lawyers and lawsuits which drive businesses away and prevent them from coming or expanding here.
Wirepoints.org, an independent research group, analyzed IRS adjusted gross income between 2010 and 2018 among the states. While Louisiana lost $2.7 billion because of domestic migration, Florida gained $95 billion and Texas gained $30.7 billion. That’s a substantial loss of purchasing power for Louisiana‘s economy and a value calculation of our lost work ethic.
Nine states do not impose an income tax. Florida and Texas are two of them with no personal income tax but higher sales and property taxes to pay for government services. Louisiana has high sales taxes, corporate and personal income taxes, and leaves property taxes for local governments.
During the chaos of a pandemic may be the right time to question and change the tax structure of Louisiana and eliminate the personal income tax to begin attracting and keeping our most important resources instead of watching them leave.
In 2002, The Advocate dedicated a yearlong series to the topic of people leaving Louisiana. Maybe every decade or two we should take a look at the “brain drain” of our best and brightest. Many out-migrators were educated in taxpayer-supported universities. As they exit, we watch our tax dollars leave with them.
