Louisiana’s operating budget is $38 billion for the next fiscal year beginning July 1, half of which is federal money. In the last 10 years, the state’s share of its operating budget, excluding federal funds, has grown by more than $3 billion.
Has Louisiana’s education, at the elementary, secondary, and collegiate levels, improved? What about roads and bridges?
Besides increasing the Medicaid rolls by 638,981 through Affordable Care Act expansion, what has Gov. John Bel Edwards improved since 2016? Do you care how much is spent?
When they pushed an agenda that’s different from his during the recent legislative session, Edwards punished Republican Caucus Chairman Blake Miguez, R-Erath, and Conservative Caucus Chairman Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, plus a few other Republicans, by line-item vetoing six projects in their districts totaling $1.8 million. But he left alone most of the $70 million drunken spending via lawmakers’ earmarks.
When Edwards disciplines legislators by vetoing their priorities, is it fair to their constituents or just part of the game?
Edwards did not serve on either money committee when he was in the Legislature, Appropriations or Ways and Means. He’s a pretty smart lawyer but he cares very little about business.
Please don't believe what Edwards says in speeches. When he was in the state House of Representatives for eight years, he voted against business three out of every four times, according to the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry figures.
That experience shows every day Edwards has been governor in what he does and, more importantly, what he doesn’t do. People and businesses are leaving high-taxed states on the east and west coasts. They’re moving to Texas, Florida and Tennessee. Louisiana is not even in the hunt because Edwards doesn’t care about growing jobs and businesses.
Edwards spent last year on television telling you about COVID-19, and will now be on television every time there’s a disturbance in the Gulf. Governors in other Southern states do that, but they also recruit businesses and jobs.
Once the federal money runs out, Louisiana will be in dire straits, and Edwards will be gone, on to greener pastures.
Louisiana will have lost hundreds of thousands of taxpayers who worked in the energy sector, which President Joe Biden is singlehandedly trying to eliminate and Edwards has done little to replace. We can not afford the hundreds of thousands of people he added to the Medicaid rolls, even with the substantial 90% federal match.
Edwards has taken care of the sheriffs, judges, and teachers since becoming governor because he owed his election victories to them. What I find most distasteful is that Edwards hasn’t done a damn thing for the rest and their future. That’s what a good governor does.
It’s never too early to think about what you’re looking for in a gubernatorial candidate for 2023, or even your state representative and state senator, especially if they are term-limited, like Edwards.
Start looking.