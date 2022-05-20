A lot changed during the COVID pandemic. Some beloved places closed, and others pivoted.
We’re excited to see the Audubon Nature Institute move from closing the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium at the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street two years ago to relocating its popular attractions as part of a $41 million upgrade at the nearby Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. The combined facility will be known as the Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium.
Audubon officials plan to complete the project in the summer of 2023. The renovation will increase the insectarium space by 4,000 square feet, from 13,000 on Canal to 17,000 at the new location, and improve the aquarium side as well. A joint entranceway facing the Mississippi River will welcome visitors into a 60-foot glass and steel lobby. Part of the project — aptly named “WOW!” — is a digital feature that will offer a sense that wildlife is reacting to visitors.
It would be easier to pull off such a major renovation by closing the aquarium, but the institute is continuing to operate during construction. When finished, the upgraded aquarium will be on two floors and the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will include a walk-through aviary.
The aquarium was expected to attract about 800,000 visitors in the first year when it first opened in 1990, but shattered expectations when 2.3 million walked through the doors. In 2019, the last year before COVID hit, the institute’s downtown New Orleans operations saw nearly 1.4 million visitors.
With the renovations and upgrades, Audubon hopes to once again attract more than 2 million visitors annually. That would provide a welcome contribution to the local and state tax base, and area hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
We can't wait to get our first look.