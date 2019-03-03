Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Daylight Saving Time!
With Carnival season coming to an end it’s nearly time to spring forward into sunnier days. And everybody loves more daylight…. Well, almost everybody!
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, March 11th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, March 7th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt