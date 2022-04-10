After two months of diplomacy and war, it’s time to look at U.S. public opinion and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
There is a paradox at play: While most voters tend to approve of the decisions that President Biden has made relative to the Ukraine situation, his job rating remains in the dumps.
According to the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 73% of voters think it was a good idea to impose sanctions, 71% support financial aid for Ukraine and 58% favor sending troops to NATO allies in eastern Europe — all Biden policies.
At the same time, Americans support a cautious approach. They want to help Ukraine and punish Vladimir Putin without risking World War III. Polls show, for example, that most Americans do not favor enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine or sending U.S. troops into the conflict. Biden has resisted doing both.
Despite these policy agreements, the president lacks public confidence. The average of national polls finds that Biden’s overall job approval is a weak 41%. The latest Quinnipiac Univ. poll shows that only 43% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the Ukraine situation. Moreover, 57% do not believe the president has “good leadership skills,” up 11 points from a year ago.
What explains these seeming contradictions?
The first explanation is the state of American politics. The nation is so deeply divided that partisan polarization makes it difficult for any president — Biden, Trump or anybody else — to gain approval across party lines. Most everybody who didn’t vote for Biden in the last election remains in opposition, no matter what he does.
Another explanation is the president’s loss of credibility due to the bungled U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. Since then, Biden no longer gets the benefit of the doubt on foreign policy issues; he now has the burden to prove that he knows what he’s doing. Polls show voters are uneasy about his capacity to handle a crisis.
There is a growing sense, even among some Democrats, that Biden is weak and ineffectual and that Democrats in Congress can’t get big things done right. This feeling, along with the president’s verbal howlers, infects his overall ratings regardless of sentiment on specific policies.
Even on policies that voters support, there are mixed feelings about how they’re being implemented. While Americans favor sanctions, for instance, most don’t think they’ve been tough enough. While voters favor energy policies that aim to lower gas prices, most don’t believe Biden’s release of oil reserves will achieve that goal.
A third explanation is issue importance; voters are more fixated on domestic than foreign problems. In the mid-March NBC News poll, 37% of Americans selected economic issues as the most important, while only 14% picked the Russia-Ukraine war. Sixty-eight percent want the president to put inflation and the economy above Ukraine as his top priority.
Surveys also show that most voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of economic issues, especially inflation, and that’s pulling down his overall support.
A fourth explanation is atmospheric gloom. The Ukraine situation remains unresolved and Americans don’t know whether U.S. policies and NATO’s efforts will ultimately work. While sanctions are damaging the Russian economy, they’re not preventing Putin from making war. The atrocities against the people of Ukraine haven’t stopped.
Uncertainty abounds, as does worry. The Economist/YouGov survey reports that 60% of U.S. voters believe the current conflict will lead to a wider war in Europe. Only 24% believe Ukraine is winning, 39% think neither side is winning and 18% are not sure. Sixty-nine percent believe there is an increasing chance of a new Cold War and, more ominously, 53% fear the rising possibility of a nuclear war.
Times are tough, both domestically and internationally, and a majority of voters believe it’s the start of a long-term American decline. They want strong, sure-footed leadership — and don’t see it.
The Ukraine situation gave Joe Biden an opportunity to build up his fundamental credibility as a leader, but so far that hasn’t happened. Until it does, if it ever does, this public opinion paradox will remain a thorn in his side.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans. He publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a free nationwide newsletter on polls and public opinion.