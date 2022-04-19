The presumption of innocence is a bedrock principle of our nation’s legal system. That principle is why I filed House Bill 729, which would limit when media outlets can publish booking photos (mugshots) of people who have only been arrested but not yet convicted.
Millions are arrested every year, only to later have their charges dropped or cases dismissed, or be found not guilty. Yet their booking photos, published online or in print, follow them around for years, like a modern-day scarlet letter of criminality.
Also, in recent years, there has been a proliferation of predatory websites and magazines that publish booking photos. They do this purely for profit-driven sensationalism, so they can sell copies or generate clickbait that brings in advertising revenue. Many of the same operators of those publications then extort the people whose booking photos they’ve published, charging them exorbitant fees to remove the photos.
It is without debate that mugshots are overwhelmingly prejudicial. And while the press might have a First Amendment right to publish the photos, it does not have a First Amendment right to access them.
Fortunately, the tide seems to be turning against these practices. Many media outlets, especially newspapers, have increasingly decided on their own to limit when they publish booking photos, and in many cases have decided to end the practice entirely. And other states have started passing laws to limit their use, including Utah, Florida and Illinois. Now we have an opportunity to do the same here in Louisiana by passing HB 729.
This bill has led to vibrant debate, which I welcome. But in that debate, my effort has often been mischaracterized, with one important word in particular often being omitted from the discussion. That word is “limit.” I am not seeking to completely ban the publication of booking photos. I am simply trying to implement some common-sense safeguards for when they can be published.
For example, the limits I am trying to implement only apply pre-conviction. And media outlets would still be able to publish the booking photo of a fugitive or someone who law enforcement deems an imminent danger. A court can also decide that it is in the community’s best interest to release a booking photograph. This would be consistent with the practices at the federal level.
Furthermore, HB 729 would not interfere with law enforcement’s ability to protect the public safety, which is why law enforcement has not opposed this bill.
Though society may be accustomed to mugshots, the time has come for us to question their social value. Most of my colleagues agree, as the bill has already met with overwhelming approval in a House committee hearing and on the House floor. As it now makes its way over to the Senate, I ask only that committee members, senators, and the public at large continue to keep open minds, and ask themselves whether they, like me, believe that the presumption of innocence is not just something that we say we support, but something that we practice.
State Rep. Royce Duplessis represents House District 93. He lives in New Orleans.