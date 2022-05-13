The Rev. Lionel Johnson Sr. was a proud graduate of Southern University and A&M College. He went on to become a dedicated community advocate, a committed church leader and an important part of the early growth of the Southern University System as the new system’s first board chairman. He died at 82 recently.
Johnson’s life was dedicated to helping others improve their lives.
In 1974, the Louisiana Legislature approved the creation of the Southern University System. Gov. Edwin Edwards appointed Johnson to lead the board governing a system that, at the time, included the Southern University Law Center and the Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge as well as Southern University at New Orleans and Southern University Shreveport (the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center was added in 2001).
Aside from his Southern system roles, Johnson was a church and community leader. He was a pastor for 36 years at three churches: Third Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Sunshine, St. Joseph Baptist Church in St. Gabriel and Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in Plaquemine. For 28 years, he was chief administrative deputy of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. For eight years, Johnson was an East Feliciana Parish English teacher.
Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University and A&M College, said Johnson was “the epitome of a servant-leader not only for Southern but also for his community."
We agree with Belton and the many church, community and Southern constituents Johnson served.
Well done, Jag. Well done.