Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

Tiger Stadium Alcohol Sales

LSU just announced that beer and wine will now be sold during games at Tiger Stadium. So saddle up to this punch line bar take a shot!

So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, August 5th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, August 1st AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck everyone!

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

