We all want to live in a safe city. Yet as reports of crime continue to mount, there is an understandable level of fear and frustration.
Although crime is a local issue, it is not a challenge unique to New Orleans. Crime is not only spiking nationally, but is also becoming increasingly visible, and its effects have been heightened by the impact of COVID-19 that has widened economic disparity, led to further disconnection of young people from schools and community-based services, and worsened a national mental health crisis. These factors have exacerbated the inequities that have left many of our city’s residents behind for generations.
Given the anxiety and confusion resulting from the rising crime rates at this moment, it may feel like the only option is for our institutions to respond with the usual tools, including increased policing, surveillance and incarceration. While we do not dispute that the criminal justice system plays an important role in ensuring public safety, it cannot solve crime alone and does not address the underlying issues that cause crime to occur in the first place. We simply cannot continue to fund short-term interventions at the expense of long-term investments.
The issues that contribute to crime did not materialize overnight, nor will they be solved quickly. Crime is a consequence of chronic underinvestment in young people and our failure to meet their mental health, educational, social-emotional and basic financial needs.
We urge the residents of New Orleans, along with our elected officials, to invest in long-term, community-based support services. Without such a commitment, the structural barriers that lead to instability and crime are nearly impossible to overcome.
Son of a Saint and Youth Empowerment Project are just two of the many local nonprofit organizations, schools, churches, and community groups that provide community-based services to young people, often without adequate resources. Striving to provide young people with the opportunities, relationships, and resources they need to achieve their potential, community programs provide everything from mentorship to basic needs to enrichment and education.
We realize that no single solution exists to combat this deeply rooted societal failure. However, if we recommit to investing in our city’s young people, we safeguard our collective future. That is why we are asking every resident of New Orleans to open their heart, extend compassion and kindness to every child, and acknowledge our shared humanity.
It’s time to embrace all of our city’s children. James Baldwin articulated this idea when he stated, “For these are all our children, we will all profit by or pay for what they become.” We believe that the crime and violence we are experiencing today is a result of failing to show all our children that their lives have value.
Whatever gifts each of us possess — time, talent, or treasure — it is our responsibility to invest in the well-being of our children. By doing so, we are building a safer, healthier, and more joyful city — one that we are proud to call home.
Melissa Sawyer is co-founder and CEO of Youth Empowerment Project. Sonny Lee III is founder and CEO of Son of a Saint.