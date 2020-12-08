Just upriver from New Orleans, voters reelected their mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, Sharon Weston Broome. Broome had a number of challengers after her first term as mayor, including a sitting state representative as well as a former rep who made the runoff, Steve Carter.
Next year, New Orleans has local elections for mayor and the City Council, and as horrific as crime is, as stagnant as the local economy is, as gloomy as the city’s budget is, as lethal as the pandemic is, no one so far is challenging Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Broome in Baton Rouge is a longtime successful politician, having been elected and reelected several times to numerous legislative offices. Yet the increase in crime and the community’s frustration with coronavirus led six people to challenge her.
But in New Orleans, is the City-That-Care-Forgot forgetting to care? Has the Big Easy become the Big Lazy?
Certainly Mitch Landrieu, Ray Nagin, Marc Morial, Sidney Barthelemy and Dutch Morial all had challengers after their first term. Maybe Cantrell is just a better mayor than they were, or maybe New Orleans is better off today than it was those many terms ago, or maybe those citizens who cared left for safer, greener pastures.
While it’s hard for me to figure out, I’m sure there are readers with the answers. Probably the same readers who believe the way to solve the city’s $110 million hole in the budget is to follow Cantrell and the council’s plan to borrow $50 million.
All will be OK as soon as federal Big Brother, already $30 trillion in debt, picks up the tab for the New Orleans deficit along with those of all the other cities and states in the hole.
To the uninformed observer, New Orleanians look like they enjoy being told what to do or not, when to open or close their businesses, when to celebrate or not, when to worship or not.
Maybe it's the Saints still winning without Drew Brees at the helm or the ease of finding a parking spot in the French Quarter, that is making Who Dats so complacent about city government’s coach and the plays she calls, or doesn’t.
The most important function that local government owes for the taxes you pay and the votes you cast is safety for you and your family. That means properly funding police and fire departments above all else.
Fully funding public safety will mean deep cuts elsewhere in the budget because Cantrell wasn’t a prudent administrator nine months ago. She did not make cuts when a revenue shortfall was obviously coming after she started closing all of the hospitality businesses.
When police officers and firefighters are furloughed, you don't feel safe. This year, New Orleans’ police budget was about $175 million. Next year, the department is expected to get $164 million. A cut of about $11 million, and the department already admits 2020 has been difficult.
Now ask yourself if an $11 million cut to the police department is “defunding the police” at a time when homicides may double this year when compared to 2019? Most days we read about murders, stabbings, and carjackings, but mostly we see coronavirus news conferences from Cantrell.
Furloughs started in October and will continue through next year for city employees who earn more than $30,000 per year, including public safety workers. This is wrongheaded. Public safety should be exempt from furloughs.
Furloughs and budget cuts threaten the safety of New Orleans and cost us young trained public safety workers, who will leave for more secure employment. Only the older civil servants nearing retirement will stick around to claim their pensions.
Police have seen their incomes drop because of cuts to overtime and off-duty details. Coronavirus has events canceling left and right. To cut costs, police officers will have to take 26 unpaid days off next year.
NOPD also plans to cut some employees’ pay by 10%, put off buying some new equipment and leave many open positions unfilled.
How can the city afford to pay less and use fewer police if it ever hopes to regain its reputation as a tourist destination?
Leaders who expect someone else to pay for their deficits aren’t good leaders. Cantrell’s threats to vote for her takeover of all the renewal millages didn’t work.
So now are there any challengers interested in the job?
