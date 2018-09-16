Walt Handelsman: Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Out of this World!
This week we had 206 entries sent in to the caption contest, with clever punch lines about food, politics and pop culture including 2 concepts based on classic TV shows.
As always, when we get identical entries we pick the earliest sent in.
Great job, everyone!
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Mark Marley, New Orleans (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Bob Martin, Mandeville: “It appears that it will not be possible to ask them to, ‘Take me to your leader’.”
Leah Arrigo, Baton Rouge: “They say it’s a great place to visit, but you wouldn’t want to live there.”
Christine Crow, Gonzales: “What on Earth is going on???”
Gregg Smith, Baton Rouge: No wonder some of them want to come to our planet!”
Phil Smith, Arabi: “This used to be a quiet solar system!!!”
Harold J. Turner Jr., Baton Rouge: “Are you sure you want to accept Trump’s tweet to visit with him?”
S. Stroble, Covington: “SHAZBOT!! NANU NANU… GORT, KLAATU BARADA NIKTO!”
Rick Davis, New Orleans: “Let’s wait to invade until after the mid-term elections.”
Charles Vaughan, Grand Prairie, TX: “DON’T MAKE US COME OVER THERE!!!”
Chase Berenson, Baton Rouge: Maybe we won’t stop for dinner, but can we at least pick up some boudin on our way by?
Ned Mendes, Baton Rouge: “TO THE EARTH, ALICE! TO THE EARTH!!”
Rick Whitehorn, Saint Rose: “Those are the ones that never win Walt’s cartoon contest!”
Well done!!!
~ Walt