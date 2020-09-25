Republicans and Democrats in Louisiana can agree to disagree on plenty. However, in times of great economic vulnerability like now, they should all appreciate the significant effort that their home state senators are putting into providing them the relief they need.
Louisiana families have been suffering greatly. Prior to COVID-19, the state was one of only eight to lose population and the only one to lose jobs. In fact, over the past year, Louisiana lost approximately 4,500 jobs.
Incredibly, the carnage has been magnified by almost 5,000% because of the pandemic. According to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Gary Wagner, the state has lost over 218,000 more jobs — equivalent to a whopping 11% of the state’s workforce. By comparison, we only lost 6% after Hurricane Katrina.
While this unprecedented economic upheaval is certainly catastrophic, it’s predicted that Hurricane Laura will cost Louisiana between $8 billion to 12 billion. That’s a significant concern when early COVID-19 estimates already projected the state to lose $1 billion in revenue.
U.S. Senator John Kennedy, R-Mandeville, chairs the subcommittee that oversees the federal relief packages. While a fiscal conservative, he recognizes that because the government issued the shutdown orders that ground our economy to a halt, it now has a responsibility to provide the relief needed to get our economy back on its feet.
Crucially, Kennedy is pushing changes to give state officials more flexibility to spend the relief funds. The past relief packages have mandated that states use relief funds strictly for COVID-related damage. This stipulation is entirely arbitrary and does not make any sense for a state like Louisiana, whose people and businesses have faced not only a historic pandemic and financial shutdown but also an unprecedented natural disaster.
Kennedy relaxing this restrictive mandate will benefit taxpayers as much as Louisiana’s most vulnerable citizens. By putting federalism before bureaucracy, Louisiana and other in-need states will be able to protect in-state jobs, crucial health care programs like Medicaid, and other in-state services without putting U.S. taxpayers on the hook for any new spending.
However, in this next package, Congress needs to provide more than Band-Aid solutions for our economic problems. Its goal should be to enact policies that stop these budgetary shortfalls from persisting. To do so, it needs to find ways to address the COVID-related hesitancy of consumers to patronize their local shops and restaurants. This uncertainty is forcing more and more Louisiana businesses to close every day, and it needs to be rectified before it is too late.
One of the most efficient and cost-effective ways of doing so would be to execute federal, state, and local public health and safety awareness campaigns. This idea, proposed by a strong bipartisan majority of Congress in letters to the Trump administration, including Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, a physician, would help comfort a citizenry inundated by fear and misinformation during this pandemic.
With social media peddling so many falsehoods, these government ad campaigns could separate fact from fiction for the public by providing them with the latest reopening benchmarks, the latest health news, and factual and scientific-based guidance on vaccine development and distribution.
Even better, these ad campaigns would not cost taxpayers anything, as government agencies already have existing funds that can be put to work. Kennedy and the rest of Congress just need to direct them to spend it.
Given the size of Louisiana’s tourism industry, the state would benefit from these government public awareness campaigns more than most. Tourism is responsible for more than 187,000 jobs in Louisiana and contributes almost $6 billion to the state’s economy. Advertising has worked tremendously well in past disasters — from Hurricane Sandy to Hurricane Katrina — and it can work again today if Congress implements the idea.
Louisiana’s economy is certainly suffering, but with Louisiana’s elected representatives helping to direct the relief conversation in Congress, and the next stimulus bill including priorities such as increasing state autonomy and consumer confidence, its workers and businesses will be able to handle the current threats to their health and economic standing.
Jeff Crouere is a political commentator on radio and television in New Orleans.