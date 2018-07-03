Charles Krauthammer, the brilliant columnist who passed away last month, perfectly described the root of why we are so divided as a nation.
“Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil,” Krauthammer wrote in a 2002 column.
Krauthammer’s thesis played out during the recent debate in Louisiana over how to solve the state’s budget shortfall.
Gov. John Bel Edwards accused state House Republicans of being willing to kick nursing home residents out on the street rather than raise taxes. He also told us conservatives are so anti-tax, they would rather see people go hungry by eliminating food stamps. If you believe the governor’s rhetoric you would have no other choice than to assume conservatives are evil. What kind of person wants to see a nursing home patient go homeless or people starve?
We hear the same mantra from liberals every time there’s a school shooting. Conservatives don’t care if kids are slaughtered in our schools as long as they get to keep their precious guns. Or those who want to preserve monuments because of their historical significance are racist. Or you if think marriage should be between a man and a woman you hate gay people. Or if you believe a baby in a mother’s womb deserves protection you are a part of a war on women. You can’t get much more evil than launching a war on women, right?
Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., embodies the “conservatives are evil” mentality. After President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was kicked out of a restaurant because she worked for the president last month, Waters said this: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
Waters' vile comments were criticized by leaders in her own party including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer took to the Senate floor to say the harassment of political opponents was "not right" and "not American.” Good for Pelosi and Schumer.
The same cannot be said for the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, of New Orleans. Peterson tweeted this about Water’s calling for harassing Trump cabinet members: “It’s egregious how POTUS & fellow Americans r treating our proven leader, @RepMaxineWaters As an AF Woman, senator & DNC official… there is no way I will sit idly by while she is disparaged & disrespected. @THeDemocrats must step up & defend OUR champion!”
Peterson went onto to tweet this: “Hopefully @NancyPelosi @SenSchumer will be having a change of heart, by offering an apology to OUR @TheDemocrats champion,@RepMaxineWaters & finally working to ensure her personal safety & protection! She puts families first and so shld they! #StayWoke #IstandwithMaxine."
The idea of politicians openly calling for the harassment of those they disagree with is beyond appalling and dangerous. Is this what it has come to on the left?
A recent Rasmussen poll showed one in three Americans now believe we are headed toward a violent civil war. This past week on Stephen Colbert’s Show, left wing filmmaker Michael Moore said this: “Sadly, Trump is not going to leave. He plans to be re-elected, he loves the term ‘president for life.’ The only way that we’re going to stop this is eventually we’re all going to have to put our bodies on the line. You’re going to have to be willing to do this.”
Trump derangement syndrome has clearly reached a fevered pitch among some on the hard left.
Was Krauthammer correct in writing liberals believe conservatives are evil? If you listen to some on the left you would have to believe so. Wouldn’t it be nice if we tried to believe the best in each other instead of pretending to know what’s in each other’s hearts? Conservatives are not evil; they just view the role of government differently than liberals.
What you believe is your own business but when you begin to openly call for harassing others based on their beliefs that’s when we have a problem. Maxine Waters and Karen Carpenter Peterson should know this.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.