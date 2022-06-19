Can YOU come up with the HOTTEST punchline for Walt Handelsman's newest Cartoon Caption Contest?! Enter today and find out!!

Spicy Hot!
We sure love our spicy food in Louisiana. But these kids seem to have found a NEW type of sprinkles!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, June 27th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, June 23 AT MIDNIGHT.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
Stay cool, everyone!
Best---Walt