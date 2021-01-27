Before the last presidential election was over, my concern was and still is about the future because I don’t see real leadership emerging for the next presidential election in either party. But there’s still time.
The 2023 gubernatorial race in Louisiana will be an open seat since the incumbent is term-limited. The state is in bad shape, steadily losing its working population to other states because of the failure to attract and develop jobs. As a result, there will be many financial and economic problems years into the future. I don’t see the kind of leadership needed to remedy those problems in either party. But there’s still time.
Baton Rouge recently elected its local leadership to challenge the economic, health, and safety issues facing it. But this is the year New Orleans must face political leadership choices for its future and in spite of the city’s many headaches on all fronts, my concern is for the lack of competition for any of the elected jobs. And time is running out.
Problems are never solved by blaming others, we must first try to understand the core values lacking that have gotten us here. My suggestions rest almost entirely in the business community’s lack of leadership — real initiative like the kind we used to see in the days of Jim Bob Moffett and Pat Taylor.
While totally different in style and demeanor, each broke out from their very successful oil and gas business careers to champion new civic concepts.
Moffett developed a new tax model, a rebalance of sales, income and property taxes to finance state government many years into the future, and thus making the state more competitive and attractive. This was a new way of thinking. He challenged the old homestead exemption philosophy and championed a repurposing of property taxes. He wanted to expand the bases of sales and income taxes in order to lower the rates.
Taylor wanted kids to stay in school. He advanced a new motivation for high-schoolers to study and work harder for good grades in order to earn a college education tuition-free. After succeeding in Louisiana, Taylor traveled to other states to pass similar plans.
Moffett’s fiscal reform and the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) were visionary. Each man looked at Louisiana’s future, didn’t like what he saw and decided to do something about it. Each put their personal time, talent, and considerable resources into their efforts.
As floor leader in the state House of Representatives for each idea, I worked with their teams to successfully pass what were controversial proposals with significant opposition. Fiscal reform required voter approval and the negative forces fighting it in the Legislature convinced voters to reject it. But today, TOPS lives on.
So my question is where are the successful business people of the last 20 years with vision and leadership?
Surely some have considered the future for their businesses and seen a speed bump or two that require attention and resources.
Did LSU, the University of Texas and Tulane instill a different kind of civic pride back in the day than they do today?
The political, economic and governmental outlook for Louisiana and its metropolitan regions are bleak at best, disasters at worst if the pandemic continues much longer in 2021.
Leadership can come from anywhere in Louisiana. The men and women needed must have the combination of ideas to solve any number of old lingering problems with the tenacity to see new thinking through to conclusion.
Successful business people need to step up and take your best shot now. Go a step or two beyond leading a business organization. Choose an obstacle that you think is holding us back or could propel us forward and fight like hell to fix it!
Will the next Jim Bob Moffett or Pat Taylor please step up?
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.