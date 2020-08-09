What are these dogs up to in Walt's new Cartoon Caption Contest?

Dog Daze
This week we learned that in Louisiana a dog had come down with COVID-19! So sad but true!! Hopefully, despite all the distressing news, one of your creative punchlines will find a way to put a smile on our faces!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the amount of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, August 17th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, August 13th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck and stay safe, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt