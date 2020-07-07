570 entries!! Check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!!

WHAT’S UP, 2020?!
We had 570 hilarious entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! You all really cracked me up with so many of these off-the-wall punchlines! Very strong group here… Enjoy, everyone!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalist!!
WINNER:
Jay F. Fox: Madisonville (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Bertha Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “And you thought wearing a mask was inconvenient.”
Charlie Twickler, New Orleans: “People just don’t get the ‘GRAVITY’ of the situation…”
Lou Rolfes, Lafayette: “Hey, Pongo, does the virus cause vertigo?”
Virginia Howard, Metairie: “How this topsy-turvy year ends is still up in the air!”
Dennis M. Maciasz, Zachary: “After looking at this cartoon, some people may think they have the virus!”
Tracey Rathcke, Baton Rouge: “Is this the new normal everyone is talking about??”
Rory Fore, Gonzales: “It’s still pretty messed up from this angle too!”
Barry Ogden, Gretna: “I think I’m gonna barf.”
Stacey Chung, Kenner: “Well, this makes as much sense as anything else this year.”
Michael Oncale, Marrero: “Well at least the sky’s not falling!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “It’s a whole lot worse when you have to live through these crazy times in DOG years.”
Robert Williams, Frisco, TX : “I thought 2020 vision would make for a better year.”
Brian Lambert, Baton Rouge: “Meow.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Buddy, we’re entering the human days of summer.”
Mary Ann Riddle, Baton Rouge: “Hopefully the 2nd half of 2020 will turn around.”
Alan Huard, Metairie: “I know the quarantining is making us a bit crazy, but I suddenly want a pineapple right-side-up cake.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Curse the day I learned how to read!”
Michael Tisserand, New Orleans: “Don’t get too used to it, in five minutes everything will change again.”
Gary Wainwright, New Orleans: “Who said you couldn’t dig yourself into a deeper hole?”
Vicki Whittington, Baton Rouge: “Topsy-turvy, round and round, Corona has turned us upside down!”
Michael Cohen, Metairie: “I guess it’s true what they say – there’s nowhere to go but up!”
Thomas Corona, Jefferson: “Daisy, we may have taken a wrong turn… I think we’re in Australia!”
Amy Duncan, Houma: “I’m tellin’ ya, the way things are going, a CAT is going to be elected President in November!”
Bonnie Smith, Denham Springs: “You’ll be OK! Remember! We’re in this together!!
Terrific job, folks! Be well!!
Walt