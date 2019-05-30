The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United of England's Premier League both belong to Malcolm Glazer's six children, and both have been disappointing their fans lately.
When Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005, he was widely portrayed over there as a greedy yank who would treat England's most storied soccer team as no more than a cash cow. He duly siphoned a fortune out of United, and his heirs have continued in the same vein since he fell ill in 2008 and died in 2014. On the field, the team has become a shadow of its former self.
The Bucs did win the Super Bowl in 2002, seven years after Glazer bought them, but have been a bigger flop than United recently, recording only one winning season — a 9-7 in 2016 — since 2010. The Glazers' fondness for an easy buck is as strong as ever, however, although they drew a blank in New Orleans last week. We can always take a Bucs loss in our stride around here, and we may be fairly sure that the Glazers won't go hungry after failing to persuade the federal court of appeals here that they were entitled to $19.5 million in damages.
It all goes back to 2010. It was in April of that year that BP's Deepwater Horizon oil drilling rig exploded, killing 11 men and polluting vast stretches of the Gulf and its coastline. It could not, of course, have caused any harm to Tampa's Raymond James stadium, 360 miles away. It certainly did not hurt the Bucs' performance in the regular season that began a few months later; they went 10-6.
The Bucs nevertheless asked for a payout from BP's settlement fund.
It made no sense for a fabulously wealthy enterprise unaffected by the spill to seek a handout, but the rules of the game did not require a link to be established. Since causation was so difficult, time-consuming and expensive to prove, BP decided it would be cheaper to pay any claimants in the affected area who could show a decline in revenues coinciding with the spill.
Just because you can file a gratuitous claim does not mean that it is honorable to do so, of course, but humanity is not without its venal element, and a host of enterprises far from the coast produced, and in some cases ginned up, balance sheets that showed a drop-off in business at the crucial time.
What evidence was required depended on how far from the doomed rig the business was located. Those closest merely had to show a revenue decline after the spill, but more remote concerns, such as the Bucs, had to meet a so-called “V-Shaped Test.” This meant showing that, in any three-month period between May and December, revenue in 2010 was down by 15 percent compared with 2009, and then rose by 15 percent in 2011.
The Bucs accomplished the second half of that requirement by recording the team's share of profits from various NFL ventures on the books before May in 2009 and 2010, but after May in 2011. Thus was an actual downturn in the crucial three months of 2011 transformed on paper into the upturn required for a payout.
The claims administrator would have no truck with such creative accounting, but the Bucs, claiming that the NFL lockout that closed operations in the 2011 off-season entitled them to move the NFL moolah to a different month, miraculously prevailed in an administrative appeal.
The federal district court restored sanity — the administrator's original ruling — and the Bucs appealed. Indeed, possibly embarrassed by their own cupidity, they asked for the public to be barred from the courtroom during arguments. That request was denied as contrary to the American ideal of transparent justice.
The appeal got nowhere either, the panel noting that the Bucs did not allocate the 2011 NFL money to a time slot before May at the time. They did so much later, after “the requirements for a Deepwater Horizon claim” were determined.
It's almost enough to make you boo the Bucs.
Email James Gill at Gill1407@bellsouth.net.