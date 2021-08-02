For 25 years, the state of Louisiana has remained miles ahead of the rest of the nation and the world in its approach to the crisis on our coast — thanks to its success in holding detractors like Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at bay. The collective wisdom and experience of the world’s leading scientists and engineers, not the whims of politicians, has been the basis of every decision made by the coastal program, and we are all the better for it. No one, elected or not, should be allowed to make light of or steer us away from the fundamentals of the challenge in front of us.
Of course, this approach has opened the door to conflicts like we have seen recently. Thankfully, it is readily apparent when those disagreements center on the substantive, difficult decisions inherent to addressing a problem of this magnitude, and when they are craven attempts to protect the enterprises of a select few.
The lieutenant governor has stated that “we need a five-year plan, not a 50-year plan to restore our coast,” and that CPRA “has continued to brush off” the negative impacts of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, and that dredging alone is a “better and faster way to save our coast.” I can think of no surer sign of a person who profoundly lacks an understanding of the complexity and magnitude of solving our land loss crisis.
We have always held a long-term outlook but remain fully capable of prioritizing the issues we should in the near term. Dredging has dominated restoration spending in every master plan and every implemented project to date. And the hard truths associated with the desperate need to save a collapsing ecosystem have never been shied away from. Only sediment diversions provide a lasting answer to the root causes of land loss, and hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of hours of work have been put into mitigation efforts that will accompany the Mid-Barataria project.
Ultimately, the fate of Louisiana’s coast does not and cannot revolve around the preferences of one group over another. Rather, it depends on the state’s capacity to apply what it has learned from experience and experts to maximize results and eliminate the existential threat that our state faces. No matter how sympathetic the interest group may seem, the state’s ability to follow through and make difficult decisions for the right reasons while keeping the big picture in mind are paramount to its success.
As a statewide elected official, the lieutenant governor should honor his obligation to every citizen of our state by supporting science and a brighter future for coastal Louisiana, and stop propagating misinformation and the desires of a select few.
R. King Milling is a board member of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Commission for Coastal Protection, Restoration, and Conservation.