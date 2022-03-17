According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, more than 600 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the independent European nation — almost certainly a very low number.
At least three killed were journalists who died while doing their jobs.
Members of the press play an important role in our communities and nations as they report and record what’s happening, and sometimes uncover things that government officials and others would prefer that we not know. Journalists who cover military conflicts and wars take on the added responsibility of facing injury or death.
Brent Renaud, an American film maker and freelance journalist, was traveling with journalist Juan Arredondo were filming refugees leaving the area where they were reporting when they were shot at while heading toward a checkpoint. Renaud was killed in the attack in Irpin, about six miles northwest of Kyiv, the capital city. Arrendondo was shot in the neck and lower back and rushed into surgery.
Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra Kuvshynova were traveling with Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall outside of Kyiv when the vehicle they were in was fired upon. Zakrzewski, 55, a veteran Fox News cameraman, and Kuvshynoa were killed. Hall was injured during the attack in the town of Horenka.
Circumstances surrounding each attack were unclear as of yesterday morning. But it is clear that the Russian aggressors have little regard for civilians, women, children and journalists who simply want to report the facts and the truth. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News that the United States will work with the Ukrainian government to figure out what happened and what consequences might be considered.
“This is part and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians, where they have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship, and they have targeted journalists,” said Sullivan.
War regularly involves death, but usually under clear war-time rules of engagement. The Russians don’t seem to be going by any such rules and they must be held accountable for the deaths of these journalists, as well as all the other souls in Ukraine.