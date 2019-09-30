The upcoming gubernatorial election marks the 40th anniversary of a first and last in Louisiana politics. In 1979, Dave Treen became not only the first Republican since Reconstruction to be elected governor, but the last New Orleanian as well. While several Republicans have followed Treen as governor, every subsequent attempt by a New Orleans-based candidate has failed, and it is unlikely a New Orleans candidate will ever again.
While Treen was born in Baton Rouge, he grew up in the Carrollton area of New Orleans. He was president of his class at Fortier High School, and insisted that the Fortier band lead his inaugural parade when he became governor. He was a graduate of Tulane and Tulane Law School, and had slight scar on his lip as a reminder of some of his fraternity activities on Broadway Street. While he and his wife Dodie moved to Old Metairie when he began practicing law, he still commuted downtown every day to his law practice.
The fact that Treen was not generally identified as a New Orleans politician likely began when in 1968 he came within 3,900 votes of defeating Hale Boggs in the 2nd Congressional District. In the subsequent congressional redistricting, the Louisiana Legislature decided that Jefferson Parish had more in common with New Iberia, and politically severed Treen’s Old Metairie home from New Orleans.
Nevertheless, Treen still considered himself a New Orleanian. He sought to use his time as governor to advance the interests of the city in the face of the traditional antipathy of legislators from the rest of the state. Even though Treen had what on paper what appeared to be an unprecedented alignment of political clout for New Orleans, with the speaker of the House and president of the Senate also from New Orleans, he still faced challenges. Speaker John Hainkel, an outstanding public servant, was much more of a fiscal conservative than Treen proved to be, and Senate President Michael O’Keefe had his own agenda, as his subsequent stays in various federal penitentiaries illustrated.
Perhaps the most important and lasting stamp Treen left on New Orleans was the building of the convention center as a state facility, and the construction of the Riverwalk as part of the 1984 World’s Fair. Shortly after Treen took office, he was approached by the New Orleans civic leaders promoting the fair for help in securing the international and, more importantly, the U.S. Commerce Department approvals. The Commerce staff opposed the New Orleans fair, largely due recent experiences with Knoxville.
Finally, at Treen’s urging, Secretary of Commerce Malcolm Baldridge flew to New Orleans to meet personally with the fair’s organizers at the Plimsoll Club. Afterward, Baldrige and Treen met privately in a side room and Baldrige said words to the effect, “Dave, this thing is going to be a disaster. Let me kill it. I will take all of the blame and the political heat.” After reflecting on it for a day or two, Treen called Baldrige and told him he wanted to proceed because the associated projects, the convention center and the riverfront development were too important to the city to let die, and they faced an uncertain future without the impetus of the fair to secure the necessary state funding. He, Treen, was willing to face the risk of failure.
Baldrige agreed to let the project proceed if sufficient financial support was arranged, but set an extremely short deadline for getting that support. Treen spent days working the phones lining up letters of credit, mostly from the major oil and chemical companies operating in the state, met Baldrige’s deadline, and the fair, and, more importantly, plans for the construction of the convention center and riverfront development, were able to proceed.
What is somewhat ironic is that one of the biggest political hurdles Treen faced in securing state support for the fair and the convention center was the list of demands of then-Mayor Dutch Morial, as Morial essentially tried to hold the fair hostage for the funding of other projects in the city, and demanded that some of the construction contracts be set aside for favored subcontractors. Yet the convention center was eventually named after Morial and not Treen.
Will Louisiana ever have another governor from New Orleans? Probably not, given the increasing gap between the political direction of the city and the rest of the state. However, on this, the 40th anniversary of the election of the last governor from New Orleans, it is important to remember Dave Treen’s lasting contribution to the city.
Jay Brinkmann is the retired chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association and served as Gov. David C. Treen's deputy chief of staff in Baton Rouge.