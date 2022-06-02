A recent Advocate article stated that the Louisiana Legislature is debating House Bill 248, which would remove Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee Day from the list of observable state holidays.
If the bill passes, it would be a meaningful step toward racial reconciliation.
I would also like to see the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles take the Sons of Confederate Veterans license plates out of the selection of special license plates.
Its presence there, as a state-issued license plate, is another small instance of the institutionalized valorizing of the Lost Cause narrative, which is part of the system of Jim Crow policies.
Drivers who wish to do so are free to fly Confederate flags from their vehicles, put Confederate flag stickers on them, install a decorative front license plate with the Confederate flag or put a decorative frame around their rear license plate with the Confederate flag on it.
There should not also be a state-issued license plate displaying the Confederate flag.
CLANCY RATLIFF
professor
Lafayette