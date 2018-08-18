Louisiana River pilots are a well-to-do bunch. The government mandates they take control of seagoing vessels as they travel between the mouth of the Mississippi and Baton Rouge. The average river pilot makes more than $600,000 a year with one pilot raking inasmuch as $758,000 last year. In addition to their salary, they can also make up to an extra $40,000 a year, through what's called a transportation tariff, for simply driving to and from work.
The free market has little or nothing to do with the lucrative salaries paid to river pilots. They're paid 20 times as much as the average worker in Louisiana because they've generously donated campaign cash to politicians like Gov. John Bel Edwards and others.
Two years ago, Edwards appointed three members to the state Pilotage Fee Commission, a body that determines the salaries of river pilots. The three independent members, appointed by the governor, are typically the swing votes on the commission also made up of four river pilots and four members of the industries the pilots serve.
But an investigation by Lee Zurik, of Fox 8, in New Orleans found that Edwards appointed three of the independent members shortly after receiving their resumés and letters of recommendation directly from Capt. Stephen Hathorn, the president of a group representing river pilots. Soon afterward, the governor's director of boards and commissions sent the potential three appointees an email, asking them to fill out an application. They did and were quickly appointed.
But state law requires the governor to appoint three independent members that are neutral and not connected to industry or river pilot associations. Edwards' appointing of three members after receiving their resumés directly from a river pilot association seems like a clear violation of that state law.
But it gets worse. Eight months after prodding the governor to appoint his candidates, Hathorn donated $1,000 to the Edwards campaign fund, according to Zurik. But the stench of all this doesn't end there. Zurik also found that since Edwards appointed the pilots' hand-picked choices to the commission, the governor received 343 campaign contributions from the pilots and their spouses, attorneys and lobbyists. Fox 8 reports a total of 181 pilots have contributed to Edwards since he tilted the commission in their favor. The contributions over a two-year period totaled $112,000.
"I think there's been a big difference since Edwards' appointments joined the board," Greg Bowser, president of the Louisiana Chemical Association, told Fox 8 News.
In June, Bowser and five other business leaders sent a letter to Edwards requesting that the governor call for the resignation of his three independent appointees. Bowser says he never heard back from the governor.
Edward's communications director, Shauna Sanford, told me the governor can only remove commission members for cause, and he hasn't been presented with any evidence of wrongdoing.
"We can't remove anybody just because they don't vote the way Mr. Bowser wants them to vote, " Sanford said.
But there's even more evidence the three Edwards appointees are anything but independent. Last year, the river pilots requested that the commission raise the transportation tariff, funneling even more cash their way. The transportation tariff is the fund that pays them as much as an extra $40,000 a year to simply drive to and from work.
Understandably, industries forced to pay the fees demanded to see evidence the extra money was needed. But all three of Edward's so-called independent appointees weren't interested in seeing evidence justifying the increase. They blindly voted to give the pilots the increase without any due diligence.
The Louisiana Chemical Association understandably challenged the ruling in court and won. Baton Rouge district Judge Timothy Kelley ruled the commission was wrong in refusing to demand the pilots offer proof as to why they needed more money.
"They (commission members) are basically deciding something without having all the knowledge they need to decide the situation. To refuse to accept that evidence or allow that evidence would be an abuse of the discretion of the commission," Kelly ruled.
The river pilots corrupting the board regulating their salaries is an example of government at its worst. And Edwards is right in the thick of it.
Correction: My Aug. 12 column stated that when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and President Donald Trump were on the same ballot, Kennedy got more votes than Trump, which is incorrect. I meant to say that Kennedy got a higher percentage of vote than Trump in their respective races.