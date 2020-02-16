Walt Handelsman: New Mardi Gras Cartoon Caption Contest!

Mardi Gras!!
It’s that magical time of year again and everyone is heading to the parades. Here come the coolers and chairs and bead bags and food and fantastic costumes. Now--- The only thing needed is the perfect spot to watch it all.
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, February 24th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, February 20th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone! And--- Happy Mardi Gras!!
~ Walt